Charges have been dismissed against a muffler shop owner who had been accused of withholding pertinent surveillance footage from police investigating a late December homicide.

David Gallegos, 58, had been charged with tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence and harboring or aiding a felon. Online court records state the shop owner's criminal counts were recently dismissed without prejudice, allowing for them to be refiled at a later date.

Santa Fe police arrested Gallegos after discovering a series of text messages with Jose Delgado — who lives in an apartment on Rufina Street above Dave's Muffler Shop — showing the two seemingly conspired to withhold evidence from investigators in the early morning hours of Dec. 30 after James Towle, 55, was shot and killed near the shop.