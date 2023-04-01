Charges have been dismissed against a muffler shop owner who had been accused of withholding pertinent surveillance footage from police investigating a late December homicide.
David Gallegos, 58, had been charged with tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence and harboring or aiding a felon. Online court records state the shop owner's criminal counts were recently dismissed without prejudice, allowing for them to be refiled at a later date.
Santa Fe police arrested Gallegos after discovering a series of text messages with Jose Delgado — who lives in an apartment on Rufina Street above Dave's Muffler Shop — showing the two seemingly conspired to withhold evidence from investigators in the early morning hours of Dec. 30 after James Towle, 55, was shot and killed near the shop.
Jose Delgado's cousin, Mark Delgado Jr., is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting but has not been arrested. Santa Fe Crime Stoppers raised its reward for information leading to the 30-year-old's capture to $1,500.
Recovered surveillance footage from Jose Delgado's apartment — which police accessed after determining the original files had been tampered with — showed a man shoot at Towle from a Rufina Street parking lot before driving away in a car whose description matched one Mark Delgado Jr. drove, according to an arrest warrant affidavit for the murder suspect filed Feb. 20 in First Judicial District Court.
Jose Delgado faces the same charges initially brought against Gallegos and has a status hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.