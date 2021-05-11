The First Judicial District Attorney's Office has dismissed the charges against an Española man accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding three others in Chamita.
Mario Valdez, 31, and his father Andrew Valdez, 50, both had faced felony charges in connection with the March 11 incident in which 35-year-old Fernando Martinez of Española died.
Mario Valdez had been charged with first-degree murder as well as a variety of other charges, including three counts of shooting at a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily harm and three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Andrew Valdez has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Despite putting several detention and preliminary hearings on the docket since arresting the two men last month, prosecutors apparently have been unable to produce enough evidence to justify charging Mario Valdez.
He remains in jail on unrelated charges.
"The state will be dismissing with potential for refiling if more evidence comes up later," prosecutor Kent Wahlquist said in a preliminary hearing Tuesday, when the state sent police and an ambulance to the home of one of the alleged victims who had been scheduled to testify.
The witness appeared by video.
District Judge Jason Lidyard later granted a continuance request from Wahlquist for the preliminary hearing on the charges against Andrew Valdez. The same witness, Ivory Martinez, was supposed to testify.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
I’m not sure what this means. This feels like the story is incomplete. This reporter should have asked more questions. I’m very familiar with the case, this house has been raided before. No mention of this has been made by any media outlet. There are a lot of unanswered questions by the DA and by NMSP. The media needs to ask more questions.
