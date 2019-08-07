A judge has dismissed a felony charge against the Montecito Santa Fe retirement community’s former wellness director, who was accused of abusing an elderly resident, though prosecutors Wednesday would not rule out refiling the case.
The judge dismissed the case without prejudice July 30 for failure to prosecute in a timely manner, court records show.
“The case is still in intake and we are actively working towards a charging decision,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett said in an email.
Police accused Kathryn Olson, 58, of felony abuse of a 89-year-old female resident with severe Alzheimer’s disease after an April 26 incident in which Olson allegedly made “overly aggressive” efforts remove the woman from the facility’s lounge area.
Some employees who witnessed the incident told police they saw Olson repeatedly grab and shake the woman, who had come to the lounge to listen to music and had caused a disturbance.
Surveillance video showed Olson trying to lift the woman from her seat while the woman resisted. At a later point, Olson retrieved a wheelchair and appeared to forcefully grab the woman by the shoulders and lift her from the seat.
Olson denied that she had been physically aggressive, and her attorney, Kitren Fischer, later called the case “grossly overcharged.”
“She maintains her innocence,” Fischer said of her client Wednesday, adding that she anticipated that if the case were refiled, it likely would be as a misdemeanor.
Police did not arrest Olson, who resigned from Montecito about a month after the incident, but did forward the case to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
While District Attorney Marco Serna previously told The New Mexican that Olson’s case was “a priority” for his office, the District Attorney’s Office let a July 29 charging deadline pass.
Serna, who is seeking election to Congress, was formerly a prosecutor in the Medicaid Fraud and Elder Abuse Division of the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.
Grace Philips, the resident’s daughter, said Wednesday she had been in contact with the primary prosecutor on her mother’s case. “My understanding is that they will pursue it once they make a final decision on the appropriate level of charging,” Philips said.
Philips said she also has had discussions with the New Mexico Department of Health, which is investigating the incident as well, and the New Mexico Board of Nursing.
A request for comment left late Wednesday with the nursing board was not immediately returned.