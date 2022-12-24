Chaplain Joe Dudziak walks through the homeless encampments of Santa Fe, ringing his bell.
The sound reverberates past makeshift tents and cardboard boxes, shopping carts and heaps of trash.
For the people living in these places, the sound signals the arrival of supplies needed to stay alive another day on the city’s frozen streets, where temperatures linger in the teens and 20s at night. Some nights, it’s even colder.
Dudziak’s volunteer mission, Chaplain Joe’s Street Outreach, has for three years worked to ensure people don’t freeze to death. But instead of waiting for them to come to shelters where he has volunteered for 10 years, he meets them where they’re most vulnerable — on the street.
Such interactions, often out of sight, have made him perhaps one of the most interesting figures within the local battle against homelessness. Chaplain Joe knows better than most the realities of the streets, and the people who live and can sometimes die on them.
It’s a burden — and a blessing.
”I get more out of it than I put into it,” he says. “It takes a lot out of you emotionally to see people living in these conditions.”
For some, life on the street is not a temporary, transitory experience, and a friendly face like Dudziak’s is a welcome sight. Luciano “Lucky” Mendoza knows to take advantage of a packed parking lot during the warmer part of the day. He’s been homeless for 20 years, he says — 10 of them while on methadone to treat addiction.
Dudziak, 63, opens the hatchback of his 2015 Subaru Forester for Mendoza to take a look. Inside, there are sleeping bags, warm hats, biodegradable baby wipes, hand warmers, socks, food, water, first aid gear, reading glasses — and fire extinguishers.
Mendoza pulls up his sleeves. The scars on his hands and arms run deep.
“I was asleep in a tent last year, and someone dropped a catering candle on some hand sanitizer,” he says, pulling down the neckline of his shirt to display even more scars. “By the time I got up, the whole camp was on fire. I started running, but the whole tent wrapped around me.”
He says he spent three months in a Denver hospital, then was released back onto the streets to resume his convalescence. They’re hard memories to talk about.
The corners of his eyes bear the tattoos of his youth, a small heart on one and three dots on another.
“The heart symbolizes family,” he says. “The three dots are because of my crazy life. Because I am loco.”
On cold winter nights, he walks through encampments with a fire extinguisher to protect others without homes. “Yeah, we’re all scattered,” he says. “But we all know each other. We are family.”
Dudziak admits he once turned his gaze away from eyes like Mendoza’s.
“People look away from them, through them, past them,” he says. “I guess I used to think like the general population, that if I looked at them they would bug me.”
Since the city announced in recent weeks it would stop providing sleeping bags to people on the street, it has also ramped up enforcement of loitering codes, sending chills through the city’s homeless population that lingers between an estimated 350 to 400 on any given day. Where people were worried about their next meal, they’re now worried about where they will sleep without succumbing to hypothermia, Dudziak says.
“I used to know basically where everybody was,” he says. “Now, I can’t keep tabs on everybody. They get chased all over.”
No sleep for the wearyIrony runs deep within those who are homeless. Many just want to be left alone, and yet, even those who are visible possess faces many don’t want to see. But the dichotomies go far deeper.
When much of the city is in slumber, those without a home often get little rest, Dudziak says. Deep sleep is impossible in the cold. It’s why he uses a bell to alert those in tents, who rest with a cautious eye open should a prowler or police come nearby.
Some within the homeless community catch the Rail Runner Express commuter train, which runs between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, and then on to Belen, so they can charge cellphones and sneak in a few hours of shut-eye in a warm, safe environment, Dudziak says. Some seek congregate shelters. Still others prefer the comfort of a bush outside of an office building, where they can hide their meager belongings while they panhandle on street corners.
Back at an encampment, no one is home on this cold winter day. They’re likely panhandling for their next meal or fix, he says.
Dudziak notes the two are largely interchangeable, since addiction seems to be a constant companion for much of the city’s homeless population. Drugs mask the agony of mental illness, divorce and job loss.
In his pocket, he carries a dose of Narcan, a medication used to revive people who have overdosed.
Dudziak’s Subaru is fitted with Chaplain Joe’s Street Outreach magnets, but it’s his own willingness to bond that draws some on the street to him. He says he knows by heart the names and personalities of more than 100 people without homes in Santa Fe. He grasps their stories.
“I don’t like to call them ‘homeless,’ Dudziak says. “I prefer to call them ‘people experiencing homelessness.’ ”
By his careful calculations, he’s given away more than 560 zero-degree sleeping bags since he started the mission. He’s given away nearly 100 this winter alone.
He knows he’s not solving the problem but comforts himself with the knowledge that he’s “trying to bring some humanitarian aid and at least get them some necessities to stay comfortable and alive. Sleeping bags allow them to not freeze to death. A tent allows them to not live under a bush.”
When Dudziak is not volunteering at the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place or pounding the streets, he’s attending community meetings geared toward solving the city’s homeless problem. He is hopeful recent talks of tiny community shelters will come to fruition. Anything less is a temporary fix, he says.
On the winter solstice, he served as chaplain of a gathering to honor the 37 people who died in the city this year while homeless. Numbers vary on how many died of hypothermia, though Dudziak says he’s proud of the work advocates, police, city departments and others have done to limit that kind of tragedy.
Still, the vigil was a bittersweet moment.
“It was sad because of the people we lost, but it is also a celebration of their lives and an opportunity to remember those who are so easy to forget,” he says. “I spoke from my heart. The people we were there to honor were once little kids with big dreams. They lived important lives and touched a lot of people.”
From building inspector to the streets
Dudziak earned his chaplain title three years through the International Fellowship of Chaplains, which focuses on assisting distraught and traumatized people in disaster situations.
About 10 years ago, he worked as a building inspector for Los Alamos County but says that existence was interrupted by a midlife crisis.
”At some point, you start to wonder what life is all about. Is it working all day to make ends meet? I don’t think so. I think the meaning of life is to help those less fortunate than you,” he says.
He began volunteering at Pete’s Place. There, he got to know the personalities behind the faces he once ignored. The more he drove around town, the more homeless people he stopped to meet.
When a co-worker invited him to Los Alamos County Chaplain Corps meeting, he nearly declined the offer. “But I didn’t know the difference then between a preacher and a chaplain,” he said. “Preachers preach, but chaplains listen. One of the best ways to help distraught people, is to listen to them, so I’m a listening chaplain.”
Eight years into the volunteer work, he started to notice many of the people he met on the street weren’t coming in for services. He decided to pack up his Subaru and meet them on their own turf.
He acknowledges the work can take a toll, requiring “just letting some time pass to refill my cup. Going out and helping people is great, but it takes an emotional toll seeing your friends living in tents in zero-degree weather.”
When reality bites
In another parking lot, Bart Dimarco searches for his next dollar under a street sign that reads, “Say no to panhandling.” He’s been homeless, off and on, for three years and says he wants a job more than anything. The trouble is, he can’t seem to get state identification.
Dudziak greets Dimarco like an old friend, and judging by the smile spread across Dimarco’s face, he’s a welcomed sight. Dudziak hands him some socks and baby wipes.
“I lost my job before COVID hit,” Dimarco says. “I’m still waiting on my state ID to come in so I can get a job. You have to go through an agency with a caseworker, and they’re saying it could be 180 days before I get my ID. People are always yelling ‘Get a job’ to me, but I’ll take any work I can get.”
Before Dimarco can finish his sentence another voice bellows from a minivan. “I’ve got work. Get in,” yells a man in the silver van, opening the passenger door.
Dimarco doesn’t hesitate. As they drive away, a woman yells from across the street, “He’s a drug dealer.”
Dudziak shakes his head. He points to the “No Panhandling” sign. “It’s good to give to charities, but Bart is here right now,” he says. “If he needs a sandwich, he might not find a charity to give him one, but a few bucks will feed him now.”
On Cerrillos Road, a woman jumps off her bike and embraces Dudziak, who has pulled into a parking lot. Her tent and sleeping bag are hidden for the moment, she tells him. But she’s worried about where she will find shelter for the night.
”I have nowhere to go tonight, nowhere to sleep. Do you know where I can go?” she asks.
Dudziak understands when she rejects his suggestion to stay at a congregate shelter. She says she fears potential aggression by other women.
Dudziak says he met the woman, who identifies herself as Michelle, while she was camping in a field behind his house for a few months.
After he gave her a shovel and a rake, she started cleaning up trails where homeless people roam.
But the chaplain’s circle of influence extends past those who live on the street or in the arroyos. Doug Stuart says he met Dudziak about a year ago at a Big 5 Sporting Goods, where he works. Now, he also volunteers at Pete’s Place and accompanies Dudziak on street missions.
“He came in one day to buy a bunch of sleeping bags, so I gave him a good price. And he kept coming back,” Stuart says. “I said, ‘Hey, bro, how can I help you out? Can I go with you?’ That was about a year ago, and we’ve been going out ever since.
“He’s given his life to helping the homeless, and we’ve helped a lot of people and saved a lot of people,” Stuart adds. “A lot of people aren’t going to freeze to death because of him.”
The Street Outreach mission won’t slow down any time soon. Last week, Dudziak received the mission’s formalized papers of incorporation. But the grind of finding help, and helping those who need it, never really ends. Dudziak says he’s also a fundraiser because it’s not just about getting things to those who are homeless — it’s getting the right things.
“The monetary donations are better,” he notes. “That way I can purchase what I need to load up my car to the max.”
Back in the parking lot, Dudziak empties the supplies from his car. He offers a shoulder to a woman who identifies herself only as Patsy. She needs two of everything for her and a partner, she says. She walks away with two garbage bags, each containing zero-degree sleeping bags, hand warmers, wipes, granola bars and water. Dudziak climbs back into the Subaru and steers his car onto the busy street. The sun is hanging low in the sky, and there are a lot of parking lots yet to see.