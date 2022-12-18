Machi Rimler of Monsey, N.Y., left, the artist who built the red chile menorah, dances with Rabbi Berel Levertov of Santa Fe Jewish Center-Chabad on Sunday after Chanukah on the Plaza. The event featured fire dancers and holiday music from Los Klezmerados de Santa Fe.
From left, Mendel Levertov of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Rabbi Berel Levertov of Santa Fe Jewish Center Chabad; Machi Rimler of Monsey, N.Y.; and Zali Rosenblat of Boca Raton, Fla., sing in front of the menorah Sunday after Chanukah on the Plaza.
To public officials and attendees of Chanukah on the Plaza on Sunday, the first night of the holiday presented an opportunity to stand in support of the Jewish community amid an alarming increase of antisemitism worldwide.
The event was organized by the Santa Fe Jewish Center-Chabad, which has thrown the annual celebration for decades. Executive Director Devorah Levertov said the event is the lone public Jewish event to take place throughout the year, making it a special one.
Rabbi Berel Levertov, spiritual leader of Santa Fe Jewish Center-Chabad, spoke of Hanukkah, particularly Sunday’s event, as a chance to share the Jewish faith with the world.
“Unfortunately, we are witnessing a rise in antisemitism and Jewish hate in this country,” Levertov said.
He suggested education as a means of combating hate.
“To all the antisemites out there, I say, ‘You won’t succeed,’ ” he said. “We are sending a message loud and clear to the Jew haters out there.”
For the first time, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke at Chanukah on the Plaza, declaring support for the Jewish community in the city and throughout the state.
“We stand in an incredible time in the state and in the country,” Lujan Grisham said. “We’re focusing on joy, positivity and equity and fairness and kindness, and when we do that, rejecting anger and hate.”
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber shared memories from his younger years of celebrating Hanukkah. Webber rejected the “sad and tragic uptick in antisemitic activities,” referencing, in particular, former President Donald Trump’s recent dinner with “raging antisemites,” including rapper Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — and white supremacist former YouTuber Nick Fuentes.
“Speak up,” Webber said. “Say something. Don’t stand for it.”
Lujan Grisham was tasked with lighting the shamash candle as well as the first Hanukkah candle on the chile-shaped menorah, which became part of the Plaza festivities last year.
The artist behind the menorah, Machi Rimler, said the concept was partly inspired by his visit to Meow Wolf Santa Fe prior to making the steel structure last year.
“I wanted to tie the Jewish culture together with the local culture,” Rimler said Sunday.
For the first time, Chanukah on the Plaza featured a “gelt drop,” in which chocolate coins rained down from atop a firetruck ladder extended over the Plaza gazebo, poured by a Santa Fe firefighter. Attending children scrambled to collect the candy. The event also featured fire dancers as well as holiday music from Los Klezmerados de Santa Fe.
Many attendees noted a larger crowd Sunday than they remembered from years past.
Jonah Winn-Lenetsky, who has attended Chanukah on the Plaza for many years, said the packed Sunday event — in spite of chilly weather — seemed to indicate a supportive interfaith community.
“I would certainly hope the bigger turnout is a reflection of rising antisemitism nationally and internationally, and that people want to show support for the Jewish community,” Winn-Lenetsky said.
Richard Lieberman, who has sponsored the event in recent years, said the public celebration on the Plaza was a good showing of the support his community receives in Santa Fe.
“It’s nice to be outside and be Jewish,” Lieberman said, “To demonstrate Judaism without fear.”