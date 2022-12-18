To public officials and attendees of Chanukah on the Plaza on Sunday, the first night of the holiday presented an opportunity to stand in support of the Jewish community amid an alarming increase of antisemitism worldwide.

The event was organized by the Santa Fe Jewish Center-Chabad, which has thrown the annual celebration for decades. Executive Director Devorah Levertov said the event is the lone public Jewish event to take place throughout the year, making it a special one.

Rabbi Berel Levertov, spiritual leader of Santa Fe Jewish Center-Chabad, spoke of Hanukkah, particularly Sunday’s event, as a chance to share the Jewish faith with the world.

Popular in the Community