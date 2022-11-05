083020_DroughtFarmer_10-rgb.jpg

Cracked earth lines the bed of a drying stretch of the Rio Grande near Albuquerque in August 2020. A new report on the economic impact of climate change commissioned by a nonpartisan business group says the impact of climate change has already cost the state billions.

 Gabriela Campos

New Mexican file photo

Weather-based disasters and duress have cost New Mexico $5.3 billion in the past 42 years while nationally, extreme weather events caused $150 billion in damage in the past year alone.

Those are two of the findings in a report on the economic impact of climate change commissioned by a nonpartisan group of eco-minded businesses called E2 — short for Environmental Entrepreneurs.

E2 wanted to gauge the changing climate’s direct economic impacts nationwide and determine whether the effects are getting worse as the weather grows hotter, drier and more unpredictable. The study examined the cost of weather disasters to states, counties and congressional districts since 1980 — and it turned out to be many billions of dollars collectively, with trillion-dollar threats on the horizon as the climate continues to warm.

