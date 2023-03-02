Traditional Spanish Market vendors report dip in shoppers

Santero Charles Carrillo shows of his retablos, or paintings of saints in 2018 at the Traditional Spanish Market on the Plaza.

 Charles Carrillo Melanie Metz/For New Mexican

Infighting and a lack of funding have thrown the future of the Traditional Spanish Market into uncertainty, according to several sources, including artists who have shown their work at the event for decades.

One of only three “heritage” events guaranteed the use of the city’s Plaza each summer, along with Fiesta de Santa Fe and the Santa Fe Indian Market, Spanish Market has been organized under the auspices of the Spanish Colonial Arts Society for 70 years.

The nonprofit will present the show again this summer, Executive Director Jennifer Berkley said, but the 2024 event could see big changes, including the possibility it will be produced by another public or private partner.