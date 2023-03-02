Infighting and a lack of funding have thrown the future of the Traditional Spanish Market into uncertainty, according to several sources, including artists who have shown their work at the event for decades.
One of only three “heritage” events guaranteed the use of the city’s Plaza each summer, along with Fiesta de Santa Fe and the Santa Fe Indian Market, Spanish Market has been organized under the auspices of the Spanish Colonial Arts Society for 70 years.
The nonprofit will present the show again this summer, Executive Director Jennifer Berkley said, but the 2024 event could see big changes, including the possibility it will be produced by another public or private partner.
Berkley characterized the pending changes as a “restructuring” that would hardly be noticed by the public, but others said Thursday a lack of communication between the artists and the Spanish Colonial Arts Society has created a rift that could lead to a permanent split.
“The Spanish Colonial Arts Society was once a great organization,” santero Charles Carrillo said. “Now they are a Titanic that is listing in a very bad way. And the iceberg that they hit is a lack of cultural sensitivity.”
Spanish Market has evolved over time, Berkley said in an email earlier this week.
It has grown from a small sale in 1925 to a major event “demanding year-round professional production skills” and the ability to navigate city ordinances, licensing, advertising, social media, insurance and more.
“All while trying to maintain Market’s core heritage identity,” Berkley wrote.
The Spanish Colonial Arts Society opened the Museum of Spanish Colonial Art in 2002, which showcases nearly 4,000 pieces and is open for research.
“SCAS has always endeavored to produce the best Spanish Market while also responsibly stewarding our collection,” Berkley wrote in an email. “However … the rise of outside demands on both has been a strain and our need to adopt a new organizational model where both Market and the collection are given the full attention necessary to achieve excellence for both became apparent. We have been taking steps over the past year toward that end.”
“The dynamic of a museum putting on a show like this has gotten problematic in today’s era,” society board member Scott Malouf said.
The event costs more than $130,000 to produce, and typically the society has been losing $15,000 to $40,000 per year, not including “the whole issue of staffing,” he said.
“The museum’s staff are spending like 30% of [their] time working on this project. … It’s hard to serve two masters, and I think our obligation is to run a really great museum and to run a really great market, and they are going to each need their own structure,” Malouf said.
“The artists formed a group this year, so I’ve been reaching out to them and asking for their input [and] explaining about the transition,” he added. “We’ve tried to keep them in the loop the whole way.”
Carrillo and others said the society’s priorities seem to have shifted away from the market.
“Their whole idea is to be in control of market, be the oversight for market, but not run market,” said Carrillo, who holds a doctorate in anthropology and archaeology from the University of New Mexico and has participated in the Spanish Market since the 1980s.
He added, “Everybody wants to ride the pretty pony, but nobody wants to clean the stall.”
He and other artists said they have not been kept informed by the society about details of potential partnerships to run the market — including discussions with the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe and Heritage Hotels and Resorts founder James Long — and their input hasn’t been valued.
Malouf initially declined to discuss whether the society had been in negotiations with the Kiwanis Club or Heritage Hotels. Berkley said in writing the group was “not in negotiations.”
When asked to address comments made by artists about the potential partnerships, Malouf said, “I think one of the artists violated the nondisclosure. We told them we would share the information if they could keep the confidentially, and they obviously didn’t.”
The Kiwanis Club considered helping put on this year’s market but then decided against it, he said.
“We are looking at Heritage for 2024, he said. “What we’re exploring is the long-term financial stability for the market. With an increase of money, we could increase opportunity for the artists. Why they want to work contrary to what’s in their best interests is a mystery to me. … They said they would participate and now have declined, but we’ve got it covered. We’ve got a great Plan B, and we are going to make it successful.”
Malouf declined to elaborate on Plan B.
“I’ve learned that being open and sharing is apparently not a good thing, so we are going to keep it close to the vest,” he said.
Long of Heritage Hotels and representatives from the Kiwanis Club did not return calls to comment.
Carrillo said the society initially included him and another artist in a transition committee, but the group was disbanded without explanation and the society’s board stopped communicating with them.
Two artists who serve on the board didn’t respond to calls seeking comment.
The Spanish Colonial Arts Society used to be a “wonderful organization,” Carrillo said, but it “fell apart.”
“The new people don’t know the culture of the Hispanos, the Spanish people of New Mexico,” he said. “They don’t know the arts.”
Juanito Jimenez, an artist who makes retablos, jewelry and furniture, said he’s participated in the market for 47 of its 70 years. He echoed Carrillo’s concerns.
The society has seen a “revolving door” of directors and board members over the years, and each new batch has to be “reeducated about this form of art,” he said, adding, “It’s not fair to the artists.”
Many of the artists are leaders in the community, Jimenez said. “We see the importance of the art form. We try to make the public aware of it. We bring a lot to the table. We have to have ownership of our culture and were we are going with this artform. There has to be transparency between the museum and the artists, and I don’t think that exists right now.”
Malouf disputed that artists aren’t being included in the pending reorganization and said much of the blowback is simply a result of people’s natural resistance to change.
The society has tried to involve them in the process, he said, but they’ve been uncooperative, failing to provide input.
“I have sat through hours of their complaints and have addressed every complaint they have,” Malouf said. “We reached out to them and gave them an opportunity to run the show, and they declined it and said they didn’t want to help us raise money, run a jury.”
Some artists indicated they wanted to run the show, he said, “but every time we addressed specific issues — such as jurying or signup — they didn’t want to do it.”
“As an outsider coming to Santa Fe, it’s interesting to see how there is a sort of a culture of discontent, and it’s always a few people that make a lot of noise and that just seems to be something that is acceptable here. … The community I come from, they would rally around it and do what they could to make it a success,” said Malouf, who is from Lubbock, Texas.
He said the society has not made the market less of a priority.
“We’re expanding and our desire is to include the artists,” he said.
Malouf acknowledged the organization has seen a revolving door of directors.
“It’s an unfortunate thing, and our intention is to [create more] stability,” he said. “If you have no money, you’re not going to maintain a competent staff or run a great show to it’s potential.”
Nicolas Otero, a maker of santos, retablos and bultos who has participated in the Spanish Market for 26 years, said he doesn’t like the tenor of the current discussions.
“I care deeply about the market; it gave me my career,” he said. “Through the years, I’ve seen directors and board members come and go, and some are more collaborative and others aren’t. I just don’t like to see all the fighting that is going on between certain people.”
Some artists make the mistake of jumping to conclusions before they know all the facts, he said. “So that’s why I want to take a step back and see what’s going on.”
He added, “I trust that [Berkley] is going to be a good steward, but I also think she can’t do that without the help of the artists. I hope she knows that.”
Despite his criticism of the way the market’s restructuring is unfolding, Carrillo offered a glimpse of hope via a Spanish dicho Thursday. “No hay mal que por bien no venga,” he said.
There is no bad from which something good doesn’t come.