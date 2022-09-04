Joe "Ranger" Lujan was on the job by 6:15 a.m., putting away leftover tools from the previous day's work, checking to see if there were enough supplies on hand and greeting early-bird visitors who came by his downtown garage. 

He shows up early every weekday morning — about an hour before he starts taking in vehicles for service. It's been that way for Lujan for decades: Rise early, prepare the shop and greet people with warmth and a smile.

He figures he has worked on automobiles at two different garages on Old Santa Fe Trail for about 60 years.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

