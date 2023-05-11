The New Mexico Environment Department is urging the 1,573 users of the Chama Water System to boil their water before using it due to high "turbidity" in the water.
Turbidity is a measure of cloudiness in water that is "used to indicate water quality and filtration effectiveness," according to a news release from the Environment Department. The advisory was issued Wednesday, after the water system informed the state that turbidity levels were "above the required standards."
While no contamination has been confirmed as of Thursday morning, the state department said high turbidity can "interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth," increasing the presence of bacteria, viruses and parasites that can cause diseases. Chama water users are advised to boil their water for three minutes before drinking it; making ice, coffee, tea or other drinks; cooking; washing fruits or vegetables; brushing their teeth; using the water to feed a baby or giving it to pets to drink.
The advisory only covers the Chama water system and does not extend to any of the surrounding ones. The Environment Department's Drinking Water Bureau will provide oversight and offer assistance to the water system and will require it to continue to test the water until no threat of contamination remains.