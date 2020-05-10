State legislative candidate Rebecca King Spindle is distributing a campaign flyer featuring six photographs of her late granddad.
The two of them are shown with wide smiles on her wedding day. Granddad holds a baby and small children in other pictures. He is taking his oath of office in yet another photo. A youthful King Spindle holds the Bible where he's placed his right hand.
Subliminal messages have no place in her advertising. King Spindle wants every Democratic voter to know her grandfather was Bruce King, New Mexico's longest-serving governor.
King died in 2009 at age 85. The last of his three terms as governor was from 1991-94.
But his granddaughter hopes he still can influence Democratic voters. In her campaign flyer, the word "King" is printed in larger type than Rebecca or Spindle.
"She's leaning pretty heavily on that legacy thing," said state Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, the man King Spindle is challenging in the June primary election.
McQueen is running for a fourth term in House District 50, a far-flung area that includes parts of Santa Fe, Bernalillo, Torrance and Valencia counties.
King Spindle, a 45-year-old school board member and cattle rancher from Stanley, says McQueen is out of touch with the southern part of the district. Many people, she said, don't have a voice at the Capitol with him as their representative.
McQueen, 52, is a lawyer and chairman of the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
"I've got a diverse district, and I represent all its interests," McQueen said.
He co-sponsored a successful bill this year providing income tax credits for people who install a solar energy system in a home, business or agricultural enterprise.
McQueen last year presented to the House of Representatives the bill by two senators that outlawed coyote-killing contests, which he called an embarrassment to New Mexico.
His attempt to ban animal traps and poisons on public lands failed. But his unsuccessful bill to raise the state gasoline tax is the part of his record that King Spindle focuses on most.
"Higher gas taxes would hurt this district," she said. "More than half of it's rural. I drive 20 miles for groceries."
McQueen is unbowed. He says he supports an increase in the gas tax to pay for road improvements. McQueen's proposal for higher gas taxes also would provide income tax rebates to low-income residents.
"We have the third- or fourth-lowest gas tax. We also have some of the worst roads in the nation," McQueen said. "Rural roads are in especially bad shape, and that costs people more money in car repairs and insurance."
King Spindle, a mother of four, serves on the Moriarty-Edgewood school board.
I asked her what she hoped to accomplish if she's elected to the House of Representatives.
"I don't really have an agenda," she said.
But what about the deep cuts, in the billions of dollars, that the state Legislature will have to make because the novel coronavirus pandemic has caused unemployment to soar and tax revenue to plunge?
"Change that. Part of my agenda is to protect the agency" responsible for public schools, she said.
King Spindle described the $18 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund as an emergency fund rather than an endowment with restrictions on how the money can be spent. She said she preferred to tap the permanent fund in this crisis to McQueen's proposal for raising the tax on gasoline.
One of her own written positions in her campaign flyer is perplexing.
"I will sponsor legislation that mandates our working families who are making less than the minimum wage receive 'The New Mexico Prospers Tax Credit,' " King Spindle stated.
How can a worker be paid less than the minimum wage unless the employer is breaking the law?
Beyond that, New Mexico already has a Working Families Tax Credit, a state program tied to federal income taxes.
Still, the part of King Spindle's ads that stands out is her reliance on her granddad.
Next to her own picture is a quote from Bruce King: "Remember who you work for if you ever get elected to public office."
McQueen is critical of her reliance on a famous relative.
"Following in the tradition of public service is one thing. Expecting people to vote for you because of your grandfather is another," he said.
Their race might reveal how popular Bruce King is more than a quarter-century after he left office.
His political career ended in defeat in the 1994 race for governor. Upstart Republican Gary Johnson routed King in that election.
King's son, Gary, who is the uncle of King Spindle, ran for governor in 2014. Incumbent Republican Gov. Susana Martinez defeated him by a landslide — 74,000 votes or 14 percentage points.
The winner of the primary between McQueen and King Spindle will be the favorite to take the general election in November.
It might also be a referendum on whether King is still a royal name in Democratic circles.
