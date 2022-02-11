A new state Public Regulation Commission next year might have fewer duties and more time to focus on utility companies, and some commissioners say that’s fine with them.
Others disagree.
The commission for years was viewed by some as overloaded with an array of unrelated responsibilities that slowed its work and impeded its ability to focus on issues of importance to the state. Tracking utilities’ rate proposals and business plans are crucial tasks by themselves, many say, with an effect on customers’ electricity rates and service quality.
The Legislature whittled down some of the commission’s responsibilities over the past several years and now is considering moving transportation regulation from the agency’s domain, too. The changes reflect a plan in place for an overhaul of the PRC, which for years damaged its own reputation with infighting and dubious behavior.
The chairman of the Public Regulation Commission this week rued the erosion of responsibility for his agency. The entity next year will change from a five-member elected board to a three-member board appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.
Commission Chairman Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe said during the agency’s weekly meeting that Senate Bill 198, removing regulation of various forms of transportation from the PRC, is one more example of a movement to diminish commission duties.
Legislators seem intent on “just stripping down the agency,” Maestas said, and “I would like to know what the long-term strategy is behind that.”
The trend stems from a desire to diminish the breadth of work from the Public Regulation Commission’s agenda, said a senator who introduced Senate Bill 198.
“The consensus was that we wanted to get the PRC down to regulating utilities,” said state Sen. Steven Neville, R-Aztec. “It’s not nefarious or anything like that.”
Neville said he hopes to speed the process along and get the bill passed in the final days of the session. The bill received a message of support this week from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, but the session ends Thursday.
As it stands, the commission regulates utility companies like Public Service Company of New Mexico, as well as telecommunications, pipeline safety, railroads, ambulances, tow trucks and other issues.
Commissioner Cynthia Hall of Albuquerque said she had no problem with streamlining the workload. “It’s probably a good idea going forward because there is so much work to do, and we’re not a large agency,” Hall said.
The commission currently employs about 100 people and has told the Legislature it needs more engineers, attorneys and economics and finance experts to handle its complex work.
Commissioner Stephen Fischmann of Las Cruces said removing some of the commission’s duties allows the agency to focus on major utility decisions. Late last year, for instance, the commission turned down a proposal for PNM to merge with two other companies. The commission also rejected PNM’s strategy to leave the Four Corners Power Plant.
Both PRC decisions, which have a big impact on the state, have been appealed by PNM to the New Mexico Supreme Court.
Removing some responsibilities is “not a knock on the PRC,” Fischmann said. “It just wasn’t working as well as it should.”
The Public Regulation Commission in the past 10 years has seen the regulation of insurance, the Fire Marshal’s Office and registration of corporations taken from it.
The Legislature considered taking pipeline safety from the agency, but that failed.
The commission has seen other turbulent changes recently. Two years ago, it was removed by the Governor’s Office from the Santa Fe building it occupied and had to find new office space last year.
The most profound change will come next year when, as approved by voters in 2020, the panel will no longer be an elected body.
When Santa Fe-based think tank Think New Mexico published a study of the Public Regulation Commission 11 years ago, the image on the report’s cover addressed the agency’s many assignments. The image showed a horse saddled with packages, a fire extinguisher, an oil can, a railroad crossing sign, an electricity meter, toy vehicles, luggage, papers, a tire and other things.
The think tank reported then that the commission “holds power over more different sectors of the economy” than any other such agency in the country. Its jurisdiction should be reduced, the report recommended, and the state should increase qualifications to become a commissioner.
The Legislature acted on the recommendations, either through bills or constitutional amendments.
Fred Nathan, executive director of Think New Mexico, said the report was “agnostic” on elected versus appointed commissioners.
“Ironically, this group of five commissioners is the most qualified group in the history of the PRC, and they are the ones being fired by the constitutional amendment,” Nathan said.
Past commissions have stumbled ethically. Some commissioners in past years were convicted of misdemeanors and felonies. Others engaged in obvious conflicts of interest and unethical campaigning.
Maestas said he didn’t think some voters knew what they were deciding in 2020 because the ballot language wasn’t clear.
But, he added, “That ship sailed.”
Commissioner Theresa Becenti-Aguilar of northwestern New Mexico agreed.
“This was approved by the people of New Mexico, and we need to abide by the law and just move forward,” she said. “I think we’re in the mode of moving on and addressing the utility issues that are important.”
Commissioner Jefferson Byrd of Tucumcari said he was disappointed with the changes. The state decided to merge some duties into the commission just 26 years ago, he said, and now the decision is being reversed.
“They’re just moving everything around and looking for somebody to blame, I guess,” Byrd said of the Legislature. “And what problems are being solved and what new problems are created?”
