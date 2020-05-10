Cerro Grande Fire, May 2000

7 p.m. May 4: A 32-person crew begins a prescribed burn at Cerro Grande peak. The National Park Service’s Bandelier National Monument office is overseeing the project.

Midnight May 4: Bandelier supervisors notice members of one crew are tired and not following instructions. They are ordered off the mountain, leaving only 20 people.

1:30 a.m. May 5: The short-handed crew struggles to keep up with the fire amid wind gusts and dry conditions. Bandelier burn boss Mike Powell drives to a fire station to call for help.

3 a.m. May 5: Powell asks the Santa Fe National Forest for a fire crew and helicopter. The person on duty tells him to call back at 7 a.m. when the shift supervisor gets in. At that time, a dispatcher requests assistance from a U.S. Forest Service Hotshots crew.

Noon May 5: The Hotshots arrive and take over.

May 7: The Hotshots and air tankers have battled the blaze for two days, but it slips through a gap in the containment line. It goes over Cerro Grande ridge and into dense forests toward Los Alamos. The community is evacuated.

May 8: Calming winds and cooling temperatures cause the fire to subside.

May 10: Winds gusting at up to 70 mph revive the wildfire and drive it toward Los Alamos, and the entire community is evacuated. The wildfire begins to set houses ablaze. Crews also fight a growing spot fire that threatens Los Alamos National Laboratory.

May 11: By morning, the Cerro Grande fire has moved away from the city, though it continues to threaten outlying communities such as the Santa Clara Pueblo. Los Alamos has house fires for several more days.

May 18: Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt presents a report that criticizes mistakes investigators believe caused the fire and exacerbated it.