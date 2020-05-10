The Cerro Grande Fire permanently changed the natural environment around Los Alamos.
Large stands of pine and fir trees — known as coniferous trees — were wiped out and replaced by broad-leaf shrubs such as Gambel oak and thorny New Mexico locust.
The fire scorched vegetation and trees that naturally slowed runoff and curbed erosion, requiring extensive restoration, especially where contaminated sediment might flow from Los Alamos National Laboratory.
In areas where the fire burned less hot, it cleared out fuels — dead trees and other forest debris — that federal agencies had not addressed for decades.
“In some places, it did a nice job of thinning the forest without killing the big trees,” said Craig Allen, a resource ecologist for the U.S. Geological Survey’s New Mexico landscapes field station.
Perhaps the most noticeable transformation took place where the fire burned the slopes that flank Los Alamos’ west and north sides.
It ravaged piñon, juniper, ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, southwest white pine, Engelmann spruce and corkbark fir, Allen said, adding that to this day those hillsides remain devoid of conifers.
Researchers estimate that roughly 40 percent of the monstrous Cerro Grande Fire was “stand replacing,” he said. Because shrubs sprout from underground roots, they are more resilient to fire and most likely to replace coniferous trees.
“If you like old-growth coniferous forests, the fire was bad,” Allen said. “There are always winners and losers in nature. From my standpoint, it’s a loss.”
One bright side is the Cerro Grande Fire created a burn scar — a barren strip of land — that helped keep the 2011 Las Conchas Fire away from Los Alamos, Allen said.
After the Cerro Grande Fire, a massive stream and hillside restoration took place around the Los Alamos lab because officials and the public were uneasy about flooding and the lab’s toxic sediment washing into waterways, particularly the Rio Grande.
The federal government spent about $73 million on a post-wildfire restoration program, more than four times what it spent to suppress the fire. It’s unusual for restoration costs to exceed firefighting costs, let alone by this much, Allen said.
As part of the program, the Army Corps of Engineers built the Pajarito Canyon dam for flood control in 2000.
Other restorations efforts in the area included:
- 13,500 acres of aerial seeding.
- 1,800 small check dams installed for flood control.
- 2,400 acres of straw mulching.
- 1,200 acres of hydro mulching.
- 332 acres of log barriers to prevent erosion.
