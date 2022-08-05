Think the drive up from Albuquerque has been a nightmare? There's more where that came from.

As the New Mexico Department of Transportation continues a $42 million improvement project on Interstate 25 that has stalled traffic, the city of Santa Fe is preparing for its own commute-altering road project on a major thoroughfare.

Santa Fe will begin repaving a stretch of Cerrillos Road between Cielo Court and Camino Carlos Rey on Monday, which city officials expect to slow down motorists heading to and from downtown Santa Fe.

