The Vietnam War veteran told his tale in a matter-of-fact tone, one unencumbered by any obvious sign of trauma. 

He did not speak of night fights, ambushes or bombardments.

Rather, Ken Dettelbach spoke of watching a man he just met on the flight to Vietnam die shortly after the plane landed — not at the hands of the enemy, but by a lightning strike during a monsoon.

