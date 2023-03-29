The Vietnam War veteran told his tale in a matter-of-fact tone, one unencumbered by any obvious sign of trauma.
He did not speak of night fights, ambushes or bombardments.
Rather, Ken Dettelbach spoke of watching a man he just met on the flight to Vietnam die shortly after the plane landed — not at the hands of the enemy, but by a lightning strike during a monsoon.
He spoke of the rations men packed as they planned patrols and of the deadly two-step snakes — so called because men were rumored to have died within two steps after being bitten by one of the venomous reptiles — they strove to avoid in the jungles.
And he spoke of returning home to his wife safely, only to leave her the next day for a month while he went around the country to visit the families of the 17 men in his company who did not come back with him.
Such is the price of war.
"Today is a celebration of those who came back, but we remember those who did not," Dettelbach said to an assembly of about 45 people commemorating the Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on Wednesday.
The attendees were mostly aged men wearing caps, patches and fatigues identifying themselves as veterans. Several moved with the aid of walking sticks or canes; some struggled to stand to salute during some moments.
Unlike similar tributes to both living and dead military veterans, few shed tears.
Perhaps they had cried enough back in Vietnam, or upon returning home to unsteadily trek on what had once been familiar ground in their hometowns.
"It's our day," said David Pineda of Española, an 85-year-old Phoenix native who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1977. Though he did not see combat, Pineda said he served in a supportive munitions maintenance unit in Thailand.
"I did what I had to do," he said. "Priority one was taking care of my brothers and sisters in the military."
There was much talk of brotherhood among those who attended Wednesday morning's event, which was replete with a nine-shot salute, the playing of taps, the hoisting of flags and the posting of a wreath commemorating the event.
March 29 was chosen as Vietnam Veterans Day because on that day 50 years ago, the last U.S. combat troops departed South Vietnam following a lengthy and costly war that made many Americans rethink the price of liberty and the role the country played in foreign conflicts. (Some Americans, including diplomats, remained in Vietnam until the fall of Saigon to the North Vietnamese in 1975.)
The war’s toll was high: More than 58,000 Americans — including nearly 400 from New Mexico — were killed in the years America was officially engaged in Southeast Asia.
Those who fought there, and many who served in support of the combatants, came back physically, emotionally or mentally fatigued, unable to readjust to life as it was before they landed in a faraway country to fight in a conflict that could not be won without death.
Dettelbach recalled returning home with several symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, including a fear of getting too emotionally close to anyone for fear he would lose them and a guilty conscience for leaving his family — his military brothers still serving in Vietnam — behind.
He said while visiting the families of those who died in the war, they would always ask, "How did my son die?"
He did not, or could not, always find the words to reply. "Your son died as part of a team," he would say. "Your son died as a great fighter. Everybody on the team respected him."
Others in attendance did not want to talk about the war, those they left behind or the post-war trauma that came with the job. They said they came Wednesday to honor their brethren and see, as one veteran put it, "who was still around."
The crowd — larger than that seen at last year's event, which was also held in the cemetery — did include some younger veterans and attendees, including Krystal Patton, a 40-year-old U.S. Navy veteran who served from 2002-05.
Patton, who runs the Santa Fe Community College Veterans Resource Center, said Vietnam veterans served during a "difficult time in history. … They did the ultimate service and made the ultimate sacrifice."
She said it is important for today's younger generation to "honor those who served before us" in any conflict.
Perhaps the most emotional moment of the roughly 40-minute event was when cemetery director Victor L. Vasquez, a U.S. Navy veteran, opened the commemoration by saying to the Vietnam vets in attendance, "Welcome home."
"Thank you," many of them said, not quite in unison, but with gratitude.
Former President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 marking March 29 as the holiday, but that does not mean every agency or community celebrating the day is doing so on March 29. Media reports from around the country indicate some entities began marking it over the past weekend, while others plan to do so later this week.