Without prompting, New Mexico restaurateurs marvel at Carol Wight’s accessibility and communication skills, especially as she helps lead some 3,300 establishments through the murky waters of a pandemic.
But for Wight, a woman who fly fishes on her vacation and doesn't shrink from a challenge, it's just part of the job.
“This is the first time I have had to fight for the survival of the industry,” said Wight, who has served as CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association for 18 years. “I’ve always been an advocate. I see the inequities of what is going on. I’m a fighter.”
Wight's flinty toughness has been put to the test in recent weeks as restaurants have become the focal point of the debate about health orders that some in the industry say will be the death knell of their businesses. But those arguments have been met with strong resistance from the Governor's Office, which says the economy faces catastrophic losses if tough measures aren't put in place to blunt COVID-19.
The disagreement — building for months as the state's economy writhes in the grip of the virus — has found its way to the New Mexico Supreme Court, which later this month will weigh whether Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's second ban on indoor dining will stand.
Before the virus came to New Mexico, Wight was a respected advocate for a $3.2 billion industry, but not well-known outside the world of restaurants. Now, she's at the center of a legal and political debate over health, jobs and the power of the executive branch of government.
“I do have to say Carol is in a difficult position,” said Joe Garcia, vice president of operations at Albuquerque-based Weck’s Inc., which has 15 restaurants around the state. “Overall, she just wants to improve communications on all ends and have a voice at the table. The industry has a lot of input and experience to offer to make some thoughtful decisions.”
She appears to have solid backing from those in her industry, who say she's responsive and knowledgeable about everything from regulations to the day-to-day challenges faced by operators in a heavily regulated industry.
“She’s always available to us by phone, email or whatever,” said Minerva Paez, owner of Casa Chimayo in Santa Fe and president of the Greater Santa Fe Restaurant Association. “For environment matters and liquor laws, she’s my go-to person. She’s a walking encyclopedia.”
“She’s always on the other end of the phone when I call her,” added Janie Balzano, co-owner of The Trinity hotel and restaurant in Carlsbad. “She really knows her membership. She has a very good knack of putting people together that can help each other.”
Paez stresses Wight’s work ethic as a key to her success.
“She’s extremely hardworking and passionate about the restaurant industry,” Paez said. “She gets things done.”
For her part, Wight, who was born in Santa Fe, grew up in Albuquerque and owned three restaurants over 20 years in Las Cruces, said she has a deep feeling for those in the industry, in large part because she's been there.
“They say, ‘Carol, you must be burned out,’ ” Wight said. “No, compared with what you have to do, this is nothing. I have an entrepreneurial spirit. Because I ran restaurants for 20 years, I’m not afraid to make decisions.”
Wight, 59, has deep roots around New Mexico, having studied hotel, restaurant and tourism at New Mexico State University and nonprofit management at the University of New Mexico. But she's by no means provincial, having traveled around the world three times and lived six months in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, three months prior to the Gulf War.
Restaurants have been Wight’s life since dining out frequently as a child with her parents and opening her first restaurant at age 21 with her first husband, a Japanese chef, along with her parents. She and her former husband operated a Japanese restaurant called Tatsu in Las Cruces for 20 years.
Ten years into that gig, they partnered with a brewer in Las Cruces to open Way Out West Restaurant & Brewing, one of New Mexico’s first modern craft breweries and an outlet that also introduced Spanish tapas to New Mexico. They later operated a restaurant at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces.
Wight said she got out of restaurants at the end of the 20th century to focus more on her daughters after a divorce.
“I was just done,” she said. “I had twins in 1994. They were growing up. I wasn’t going to have time with them.”
Wight briefly worked for a builder in Las Cruces, but in 2002 was recruited by board members from the restaurant association to become its chief executive. She had served on the board for several years.
“I knew I could do it, that entrepreneurial spirit,” she said. “When I came into the association, I had to make a lot of decisions by committee. At the restaurants, I made my own decisions. Now, it’s not so much decisions made by committee.”
Under her leadership, Wight said, the association increased dues and other revenue, purchased an office building, expanded education for food service workers and has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships to enter the hospitality industry.
She said her world travels and being married to a Japanese man have informed how she runs the restaurant association.
“It teaches you tolerance,” Wight continued. “I have a wider perspective. I understand both sides deeply. I walk a tightrope all the time with what is going on in the north and south" of New Mexico.
She said restaurants in the north are more amenable to 50 percent occupancy and mask wearing, while those in some southern counties with smaller COVID-19 counts bristle at mask and occupancy rules.
When Lujan Grisham recently announced her most recent ban on indoor dining — coming as New Mexico's caseload again began to rise — she appeared to express empathy for the state's restaurant operators, noting "Restaurants did not do this to New Mexicans. New Mexicans did this to restaurants."
But those words were of little comfort to Wight, who estimated 200 restaurants out of 3,500 in New Mexico have permanently closed.
“No matter what a restaurant was doing before the governor’s last press conference, when she said ‘I’m closing restaurants back down, it’s not because of the restaurants, it’s because of New Mexicans,’ it was very unfair to restaurants,” said Wight. “There is a lot of hopelessness in New Mexico. We are in a position of dire straits because of the governor’s shutdown.”
Wight described her early years at the association as growing the organization and helping make the state’s restaurant industry better. In recent years, more regulations have been introduced, and high-profile issues such as the minimum wage came to the forefront.
The federal tipped minimum wage is $2.13 per hour with tips expected to make up the difference to get an employee to the Santa Fe minimum wage of $12.10 per hour. About half the states have increased tipped minimums, but the association has lobbied to stick with the federal minimum.
“Now there are more adversaries out there that don’t appreciate what restaurants are and what they do,” Wight said. “A lot of people think restaurants are horrible to employees, don’t pay enough and steal wages. There are people taking advantage of other people. The association will not tolerate that.”
Wight defends the current tipped minimum wage.
“One-third of people get their first jobs at restaurants,” she said. “We’re hiring folks and giving them a first chance. It’s very difficult [to pay more] when [restaurants] are running on a thin margin and people want them to pay a dollar more. How many more enchiladas do I have to sell or if I increase prices will people still come here? I get what the other side is saying, but my job is to have them understand: How does this affect a local restaurant?”
Regardless of the issue, Wight said she has always made it a point to communicate with all sides.
“As diverse as it is, it’s become more cohesive,” Wight said. “Restaurants around the state will call me. We are a sounding board they can call. It’s a much more sophisticated industry now. You have to know a lot to make a profit.”
