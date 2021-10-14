CenturyLink telephone service was spotty in Santa Fe most of Thursday, with recurring outages into the afternoon.
The company could not provide details.
“We're aware of reports of an outage affecting some customers in Santa Fe, New Mexico," Esmeralda Diaz Cameron, a CenturyLink spokewoman, wrote in an email. "Our techs are working to fix the issue. We will provide updates as we learn more.”
Horrible company.
