Firefighters from at least five regional fire departments spent hours battling a blaze that burned down a century-old house Saturday in Madrid.
No one was hurt, Carl Hansen, fire chief for the Madrid Volunteer Fire District, said in an interview Sunday.
“We were lucky we saved the houses on either side that are within 30 feet of it [the house that burned],” he said. “We watered them down to keep the sides cool as we turned a heavy stream of water onto the burning house to knock the fire down.”
He said his department got the call on the fire, which took place on Opera House Road off Highway 14, around noon. Firefighters from regional Hondo, Cerrillos, Turquoise Trail and Agua Fría fire stations joined in the battle, which took about five hours, he said.
The house's only resident was not home at the time of the fire, Hansen said. Given that the house burned to the ground, he said, he’s not sure investigators will ever determine what caused the blaze.
The house, he said, was “one of the original old mining buildings brought to Madrid on two sections by train from another camp and repositioned in Madrid. That’s how they did it in those days.”
A 2016 New Mexico Genealogist story by Yvette Cohn Stoor says “wood framed cabins were dismantled in Kansas and brought to Madrid by train to house the miners and their families.” She said that at its peak, Madrid, known for its coal mining operations from the 1800s into the late 1940s, had a population between 2,000 and 2,500.
“Thankfully it wasn’t too windy,” Hansen said of Saturday’s weather. But there was just enough wind to “move the fire” around the house for a while, he said.
He said he drove by the site around 9 p.m. Saturday to make sure the fire had not rekindled.
“Now it’s just about cleaning it up,” he said.
