As she strode through the Traditional Spanish Market Artist Show on Saturday morning, Sara Eyestone was trying not to just shop for herself. She had children and grandchildren to purchase presents for, but all of the artwork filling the Santa Fe Community Convention Center — from pressed tin devotional pieces to handcarved furniture to carefully woven mats — looked so beautiful.

A painter and art curator, Eyestone said supporting other local artists — particularly the master craftspeople at the show — is essential.

"Of course, in Santa Fe, there's such an advantage because there's so much talent," Eyestone said.

Popular in the Community