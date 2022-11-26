Artist Hanna Lujan Y Davis uses a hobby knife to apply pieces of carved straw to a wooden cross during the Traditional Spanish Market Artist Show on Saturday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Lujan Y Davis learned the craft of straw appliqué from her grandmother and now keeps the tradition alive.
Buyers shop for artwork at the Traditional Spanish Market Artist Show on Saturday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Artists displayed Spanish colonial style pieces in several mediums, including pressed tin, carved wood, weaving, pottery and more.
Artist Cleo Romero's pressed tin Christmas tree shines during the Traditional Spanish Market and Artist Show on Saturday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. After teaching herself to work with tin, Romero now teaches the craft to adults and youth across New Mexico.
Artist Hanna Lujan Y Davis uses a hobby knife to apply pieces of carved straw to a wooden cross during the Traditional Spanish Market Artist Show on Saturday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Lujan Y Davis learned the craft of straw appliqué from her grandmother and now keeps the tradition alive.
Buyers shop for artwork at the Traditional Spanish Market Artist Show on Saturday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Artists displayed Spanish colonial style pieces in several mediums, including pressed tin, carved wood, weaving, pottery and more.
Artist Cleo Romero's pressed tin Christmas tree shines during the Traditional Spanish Market and Artist Show on Saturday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. After teaching herself to work with tin, Romero now teaches the craft to adults and youth across New Mexico.
As she strode through the Traditional Spanish Market Artist Show on Saturday morning, Sara Eyestone was trying not to just shop for herself. She had children and grandchildren to purchase presents for, but all of the artwork filling the Santa Fe Community Convention Center — from pressed tin devotional pieces to handcarved furniture to carefully woven mats — looked so beautiful.
A painter and art curator, Eyestone said supporting other local artists — particularly the master craftspeople at the show — is essential.
"Of course, in Santa Fe, there's such an advantage because there's so much talent," Eyestone said.
The Traditional Spanish Market Artist Show, which continues through Sunday, is intended to showcase a particular kind of artistic talent, said event co-chairman Joe Lobato: excellence in Spanish colonial art, a style ingrained in New Mexican art and design for centuries.
This year's show was organized by the Artist Alliance Committee and local nonprofit Innovate+Educate, Lobato said, after the Spanish Colonial Arts Society, the group that puts on other Spanish colonial art shows throughout the year, did not have the resources to present another wintertime show.
The market, Lobato said, offers a venue for the Santa Fe Spanish colonial artist community to come together and maintain the centuries-old traditions intrinsic to the style.
"We're trying to keep the traditions alive, the traditional art of Northern New Mexico and southern Colorado," Lobato said.
Micaceous ceramicist Anna Cárdenas learned her craft, which involves coiling naturally mica-rich clay into vessels before firing and polishing, from a famed local potter. She feels a connection between her pottery and the pieces of micaceous pottery archeologists dug up from the 1500s and before, produced by Spanish colonists and Indigenous people alike.
"I just want people to appreciate the hard work that was handed down for generations," Cárdenas said.
After 25 years as a heavy equipment operator for the New Mexico Department of Transportation, Margarito R. Mondragón focused his skills on another pursuit: carving devotional statues, called bultos, and flat paintings, called retablos, in Spanish colonial style, just as his great-grandfather had done. Mondragón's works, produced using centuries-old methods that call for the use of natural pigments, animal hide glue, piñon sap varnish and beeswax, now decorate the central plaza in Las Vegas, N.M., Mondragón's place of residence, among other communities.
Tin artist Cleo Romero learned to pound tin as a form of stress relief after a 30-year career in banking, during which she lived through four bank robberies. She gravitated toward the medium’s long history in New Mexico; the lack of silver in the territory made tin — particularly repurposed tin — the metal of choice for devotional objects and practical ones, like candle holders, throughout the 1700s, the artist explained. Romero, whose family has been in New Mexico for more than 400 years, challenged herself to learn the rich history of tin work in the region and master the craft.
Now, she’s working to ensure the tradition lives on. Romero said she travels across New Mexico teaching classes to adults and school children, serving about 750 to 1,000 youth per year.
“It’s a passion that I really want to hand down to people. … I love it so much that I want people to know about it,” Romero said.
As she carefully positioned pieces of carved straw on a cross during the show Saturday, 16-year-old straw appliqué artist Hanna Lujan Y Davis said she learned her craft from her grandmother, who ensured all the grandchildren carried on the tradition.
While some artists incorporate modern materials into their works, others stick to hyper-traditional ones, including animal hide adhesives, natural pigments and ancient mica clay. And some use both; Lujan Y Davis, for instance, uses a combination of school glue and wood glue to create her natural straw appliqué.
Maintaining traditional methods, while accepting modern ones, was an essential focus for the show, Lobato said. In addition to 62 adults, the show features 15 youth artists, selected to encourage young artists interested in Spanish colonial style to continue in their craft and preserve centuries-old methods of local artistic creation.
"It's much more than just doing art; it's being able to produce something that lives on," Lobato said.