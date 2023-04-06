CCA jp.JPG

The Center for Contemporary Arts of Santa Fe closed Thursday after the board of directors voted to shut down. The center had been a fixture for 44 years.

 New Mexican file photo

The leader of Center for Contemporary Arts of Santa Fe described a surreal scene Thursday, with films still being screened and employees attending to their duties.

There was little to indicate it was the 44-year-old nonprofit arts organization's final day in operation. CCA's board of directors voted 7-3 on Wednesday in favor of a voluntary dissolution, said chairman David Muck, citing the pandemic's economic damage and difficulty securing enough donations.

It was the second such vote in 16 months for the board, said Danyelle Means, CCA executive director and head curator. In December 2021, members opted to keep CCA open in hopes that the financial picture would improve in 2022.