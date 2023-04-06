The leader of Center for Contemporary Arts of Santa Fe described a surreal scene Thursday, with films still being screened and employees attending to their duties.
There was little to indicate it was the 44-year-old nonprofit arts organization's final day in operation. CCA's board of directors voted 7-3 on Wednesday in favor of a voluntary dissolution, said chairman David Muck, citing the pandemic's economic damage and difficulty securing enough donations.
It was the second such vote in 16 months for the board, said Danyelle Means, CCA executive director and head curator. In December 2021, members opted to keep CCA open in hopes that the financial picture would improve in 2022.
Means, who does not serve on the board, joined the center in July 2021 and said she had hoped it would be her last job. Instead, she and 13 other employees are unemployed, left with little time to prepare.
"Fundraising is an ongoing concern for any nonprofit right now," she said. "People are holding onto their expendable cash. That's what this all boils down to: Support for CCA has waned in the last few years, especially coming out of the pandemic. And we were really hopeful that we could re-engage some of our generous donors, but we were unable to."
When Means started at CCA, it had just received a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to help it stay afloat amid the pandemic. Losing that money proved too much to overcome.
"We knew that this year was going to be extremely difficult because we would have had to raise more than half of our annual budget by donations," she said. CCA's final annual budget was $1.3 million.
CCA showed films and showcased artists' work, featuring notable creators such as Jean-Michel Basquiat and Jenny Holzer. It also attracted speakers such as actors Al Pacino and Ethan Hawke and musician Laurie Anderson.
The board met six times a year, Means said. The decision to close came now, Means said, because CCA faced major decisions on whether to push ahead with programming and spend grant money or fold in the face of economic difficulties.
Means said she expects to continue fielding phone questions about the closure for the next few weeks even though her last day of employment is Friday, while Muck likely will be busy for months with tasks such as returning unused grant money. That includes a three-year, $100,000-a-year grant from the Ford Foundation, with an option to renew for three more years, that CCA had yet to publicize.
"As an executive director, you never want to do that," Means said of returning funds. "You want to show these organizations that you can receive and use the funding that they give. I'm having a really difficult time with it right now."
Means acknowledged CCA's demise could fuel worry about the financial well-being of other Northern New Mexico arts organizations.
"This decision was not something we came to lightly, and I'm almost certain that other institutions are feeling this pinch, in terms of those donations," she said.
Some people who had tickets to now-canceled shows will get refunds, said Muck, who voted in favor of closure.
"Given the complexity of an organization like CCA, it will take some time to wrap everything up, likely through the early part of the summer," he said.
Means said she specifically faced challenges in convincing donors staffing is a vital expense.
"What so many people don't understand about nonprofits is that the donations that we receive really do go into investing in our staff payroll; it's an investment in the people here," she said. "It's hard to convey to granting organizations looking for mostly programmatic material that as a donor, staffing is where your dollars really, really matter."
By Thursday afternoon, the CCA's website was dominated by the message: "The Center for Contemporary Arts of Santa Fe (CCA) has ceased operations after 44 years of cinema, arts, programs, and more. CCA is closed to the public after Thursday, April 6, 2023. Thank you for the cherished memories, Santa Fe!"
Miranda Metcalf, director of Print Santa Fe, said the juried show scheduled for May at CCA will still be held in some capacity. Metcalf said she'd learned of CCA's shutdown earlier Thursday and that updates will be posted at printsantafe.org.
"We’re already working on finding an alternative venue and are finding great support from the Santa Fe arts community," she said via email. "We don’t have anything to confirm as of yet, but Print Santa Fe will go on!"
Former state poet laureate Elizabeth Jacobson was set to offer a poetry workshop at CCA in May.
"It was always a big pleasure to organize and hold events for them," she said about the closure, adding she'd been working with the organization about four years. "I am deeply saddened and shocked."