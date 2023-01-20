The lobby of The Legacy at Santa Fe buzzed Friday morning.

A balloon arch stretched over one entryway at the assisted living center. A musician strummed an acoustic guitar, singing hits from the 1950s and ’60s into a microphone as dozens of residents and guests danced — swaying in pairs, singing along and clapping hands.

At the center of the festivities, a woman tapped her toes in a wide-backed peacock chair, decorated with silver and blue ribbons and a bulbous balloon announcing, “It’s my birthday!”

