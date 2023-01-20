The lobby of The Legacy at Santa Fe buzzed Friday morning.
A balloon arch stretched over one entryway at the assisted living center. A musician strummed an acoustic guitar, singing hits from the 1950s and ’60s into a microphone as dozens of residents and guests danced — swaying in pairs, singing along and clapping hands.
At the center of the festivities, a woman tapped her toes in a wide-backed peacock chair, decorated with silver and blue ribbons and a bulbous balloon announcing, “It’s my birthday!”
Dorothy Warren, deemed “the life of the party” by Legacy spokeswoman Janet Garcia, celebrated her 103rd — a number that surprised many of the party-goers.
“They must have got that wrong,” joked Yvonne Walden, a close friend of the Warren family.
Warren moved to Santa Fe around 2017, when both of her children relocated to Northern New Mexico.
She was born Jan. 20, 1920, to a close-knit family in the small town of Council Hill, Okla., the fifth of six children and the fourth of four daughters. While she is the last living sibling, she was surrounded by her three sisters well into her 90s, said Mark Warren, her son.
“They all had good long lives, but she’s the longest-lived of all of them,” Mark Warren said.
At the time of Dorothy Warren’s birth, American women didn’t have the right to vote. The production, sale and transportation of alcohol were prohibited under the 18th Amendment. Woodrow Wilson was president, albeit a largely incapacitated one following a 1919 stroke.
A child of the Great Depression, Dorothy Warren grew accustomed to hand-me-down clothes from her older sisters. Parts of that mindset remain today, said her daughter Shelley Warren. Although in adulthood Dorothy found a love of fine clothes and even worked in clothing stores, she still never buys a garment at full price.
Her childhood revolved around school, her basketball team and church activities. She was one of maybe 12 members of her high school’s graduating class, Mark Warren estimated.
She married Bob Warren, one of those 12 classmates. After her husband joined the Army Air Corps — going on to serve in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War — Dorothy Warren often went where he went, joining him while he was stationed in Oklahoma, Arizona, Texas and the Philippines.
Dorothy Warren loved her time in the Philippines.
The birthday party planners specifically procured a peacock chair — which originated in the Philippines — for her birthday throne because it reminded her of the time she spent there, said Ruben Vasquez, a spokesman for The Legacy at Santa Fe.
Eventually, the family settled in Fort Worth, Texas, where Dorothy Warren expanded her prolific work as a volunteer for March of Dimes and Meals on Wheels, Mark Warren said. She delivered meals — dropping off sustenance to homebound families in parts of Fort Worth even police officers didn’t like to visit — for more than 20 years before “retiring” from the work at age 90.
“This is a big milestone for her, of course,” Garcia said of her 103rd birthday.
“She’s precious,” Legacy health and wellness director Pam Plaza added. “She really is.”
Dorothy Warren smiled Friday and clapped with the beat of the music. She expressed her compliments to the musician, Ken Hendricks, a community service representative at Home Instead Senior Care who volunteered to provide the entertainment.
Hendricks prepared the crowd for his next song: Elvis Presley’s “Don’t Be Cruel.”
“Cruel is the last thing I could ever imagine Dorothy to be,” he said.