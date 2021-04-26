New Mexico’s population growth over the past decade was a scant 2.8 percent, rising to about 2.097 million people, the U.S. Census Bureau said.
That compares with an overall U.S. population increase of 7.4 percent, to more than 331 million people, and an average increase in Western states of 9.2 percent, according to preliminary data from the 2020 census the bureau released Monday.
A new legislative report found lower birth numbers in New Mexico and an exodus of residents are contributing to a growth rate that is the second lowest in the nation.
Only Wyoming is growing slower, though a few states and Puerto Rico shrank.
Over the coming decade, New Mexico is projected to see more decline, “particularly among younger and rural populations,” according to a summary of the Legislative Finance Committee report in a newsletter issued Monday.
The committee is scheduled to review the report Thursday morning.
“Given the status quo, New Mexico is heading toward having more, older New Mexicans using relatively expensive public services (e.g., Medicaid and Medicare) and fewer, younger New Mexicans in school and working,” the newsletter said.
The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the release of census data, which is necessary for states’ federally required redistricting efforts and also determines the level of federal funding states will receive for a range of public programs — including education, health care, housing, transportation and capital infrastructure.
At stake in New Mexico are billions of dollars per year for the next decade.
Based on Counting for Dollars 2020, a study by Andrew Reamer of George Washington University, New Mexico received over $7.8 billion in the 2016 fiscal year from federal funds guided by data derived from the 2010 census.
Officials expressed concern last year that the pandemic was hampering efforts to get an accurate count of people living in the state, especially in rural communities — a concern heightened by an announcement that census officials would end counting efforts earlier than planned.
Lauren Reichelt, director of Rio Arriba County’s Health and Human Services Department, said she still doubts the census data will be correct for many rural counties in New Mexico, where residents receive mail through post office boxes and not home addresses, making federal contact with them difficult.
“The process was tremendously flawed, and I don’t trust it, especially for rural and disadvantaged counties like ours,” she said Monday. “I’m sure there was an undercount.”
Several national reports say New Mexico is one of the most regularly undercounted states in the nation.
However, the Census Bureau reported in October that 99.9 percent of New Mexico residents had filled out census data surveys.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lauded Monday’s census news, writing in an email issued by her office that it is a “credit to the hundreds of community members, nonprofit entities, tribal nations and state employees, in addition to the New Mexico Complete Count Commission, all of whom worked tirelessly to ensure each and every New Mexican was counted.”
The result, she wrote, “will ensure that New Mexico receives every federal dollar to which we are entitled, for health care, for food assistance, for roads in communities all across the state and so much more.”
Census Bureau officials said during a Monday media conference that updated information from the 2020 census will be released through the summer.
Information to help states plan for redistricting should be available to officials by mid-August and to the public at large by the end of September.
