A two-day celebration of the life of Nina Otero-Warren — a New Mexico woman whose contributions to education and the advancement of women in the 20th century earned her a spot on a recently released edition of U.S. quarters — will take place in Santa Fe Saturday and Sunday.

Titled "Historic Change: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Nina Otero-Warren," organizers plan panel discussions, plus presentations about Warren's life and other performances through the weekend.

Warren was part of a recently released series in the American Women Quarters Program by the U.S. Mint. In this edition, she joined writer and activist Maya Angelou; astronaut and educator Sally Ride; Native American leader Wilma Mankiller; and Anna Mae Wong, the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood.

