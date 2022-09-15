A two-day celebration of the life of Nina Otero-Warren — a New Mexico woman whose contributions to education and the advancement of women in the 20th century earned her a spot on a recently released edition of U.S. quarters — will take place in Santa Fe Saturday and Sunday.
Titled "Historic Change: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Nina Otero-Warren," organizers plan panel discussions, plus presentations about Warren's life and other performances through the weekend.
Warren was part of a recently released series in the American Women Quarters Program by the U.S. Mint. In this edition, she joined writer and activist Maya Angelou; astronaut and educator Sally Ride; Native American leader Wilma Mankiller; and Anna Mae Wong, the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood.
Otero, born in Los Lunas, served as Santa Fe County's school superintendent from 1917-1929 when the position was elected. She also worked as a school inspector for the state's Indian services, was chairwoman of the state Board of Health and director of the New Mexico Literacy Program for the Works Progress Administration. She also ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 1922.
On Saturday at the New Mexico History Museum, a panel discussion will be moderated by Dr. Tey Marianna Nunn of the Smithsonian American Women's History Initiative. The event, which begins at 5:30 p.m., will include Jennifer Herrera of the National Woman's History Museum, Michelle Thompson of the American Women Quarters Program from the U.S. Mint and Alicia Romero of the New Mexico History Museum, plus members of Otero-Warren estate. It is free to the public with preregistration.
On Sunday, there will be a free admission day at the History Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A presentation on Otero-Warren is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. by Anna Nogar, professor of Spanish and Portuguese at the University of New Mexico. A Chautauqua performance of La Nina: The Story of Nina Otero-Warren by Deborah Blanche is scheduled for 1 p.m. Other performances are scheduled throughout the day.