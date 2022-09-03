The Fiesta de Santa Fe royal court made its way through Sierra Vista at Vista Living Care, lighting up the faces of seniors who once took part in the city's annual Fiesta festivities.

"You could see their memories coming back," said Stephanie Romero, an activities director at the residential center for seniors with dementia and memory care loss. "The light in their faces when music and dancing comes up, that's definitely heart melting."

The Thursday visit was one of several the Fiesta court has made to senior centers and schools throughout Santa Fe County ahead of this week's full return of a community tradition that was largely scaled back over the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. For its 310th anniversary, Fiesta is bringing back some of its most popular events, including Desfile de los Niños — the Pet Parade — and Desfile de la Gente — the Historical/Hysterical Parade.

