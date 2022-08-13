After finishing her collage, Brienna Baca, 5, watches other kids toiling on their artwork at the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum tent during a celebration Saturday of the Southside Branch Library’s 15th anniversary. Activities included community booths, live music, arts and crafts projects and food trucks.
After finishing her collage, Brienna Baca, 5, watches other kids toiling on their artwork at the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum tent during a celebration Saturday of the Southside Branch Library’s 15th anniversary. Activities included community booths, live music, arts and crafts projects and food trucks.
Over 15 years ago, kids rode their bikes around the vacant lot that would become the Southside Branch Library.
Pat Hodapp, who was Santa Fe's director of libraries at the time, recalled when kids banged on the architect's door demanding to know, "When is this library gonna be open?"
"They were still in the construction trailer, but we knew how much it was wanted and needed," she said at the library's 15th anniversary celebration Saturday.
City Councilor Chris Rivera, whose District 3 includes the library, called it "the gem of the south side."
"For the community, it has been a gathering place," Rivera said during an interview. "Anytime there are decisions to be made, with regards to the neighborhood, or meetings that need to happen — this has been the place."
He recalled how students flocked to the library courtyard to do homework when schools were closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Although the building's doors were closed, the library continued to provide families with books, access to Wi-Fi and other resources.
Southside Branch Library manager Nicole White said the library's popularity has boomed since it reopened in July 2021, drawing 90,000 visitors in the last year.
Parents at the celebration talked about how important it is to have a library in their neighborhood and how it helped turn their kids into book lovers.
Lynette Wasson said she brings her 6-year-old son Sam to the library every few days to get books or to participate in reading programs.
"He's a great reader because of the library," Wasson said.
Danielle Simmons said she takes her sons, 9-year-old Sterling and 3-year-old Sirius, to the library as often as she can. She said Sterling enjoys reading the wide variety of books the library offers and got his first library card during the celebration.
Before the Southside Branch Library was built, Santa Fe only had two libraries — the La Farge Branch Library in midtown and the downtown Main Library.
Simmons said she wouldn't be able to take her boys to the library as often as she does if she had to travel farther.
"I think if we had to get downtown, it would never happen," she said.
White said transportation is an issue for a lot of the people on the south side.
"I imagine it is very difficult to get to places from here, so that's why being in the neighborhood is really helpful," White said.
For years, residents of the heavily Hispanic south side have felt that their community is underserved, especially when compared to downtown. Besides the plethora of resources public libraries offer, White said the facility tries to cater to Spanish-speaking families. It hosts bilingual reading programs for babies and works with the Santa Fe Dreamers Project and Somos Un Pueblo Unido to provide citizenship information for immigrants.
The library opened in 2007, but White said planning began roughly a decade earlier. White said planners chose the area because it was growing and there were an estimated 5,000 children living there at the time, a number planners believe has grown since then.