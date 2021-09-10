This year's Don Diego De Vargas, Doug Nava, left, tears up at the arrival of La Conquistadora as members of the Fiesta court pay their respects during the opening ceremonies for Fiesta de Santa Fe on Friday at the Plaza. "I'm a cry baby around her," Nava said.
A small crowd gathers at the Plaza on Friday for live performances and an arts and craft show.
This year's La Reina, Christina Lavato Perea, cheers with the crowd Friday during the opening ceremonies for Fiesta de Santa Fe.
