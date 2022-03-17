Lindsay Taylor, from left, Brian Nelson and Karina Wilson play an Irish song on St. Patrick's Day as Sky Railway celebrates the holiday Thursday. Guests aboard the Santa Fe to Lamy train trip were treated to sunset views, live music, Irish cocktails, good cheer and green beer.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.