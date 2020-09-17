For some 45 years, Neil Weber has blown the shofar — a ram's horn signifying a spiritual calling — at his temple's Rosh Hashanah services.
This year, due to COVID-19, the ritual will be a little different.
Weber will blow the horn from Temple Beth Shalom on Friday as part of live services, but there will be no body of worshippers present because of health precautions.
Rather, the temple will conduct all of its celebratory events online — including a symbolic Seder dinner — to protect its members.
"We have many vulnerable people in our community, and as far as we are concerned, the preservation of life takes precedence over almost everything else in Judaism," Temple Beth Shalom Rabbi Neil Amswych said of the "difficult decision" being made to protect worshippers.
The celebration of the Jewish New Year may be an early look into how celebrations will take place for other faiths later in the calendar year. With the specter of COVID-19 now part of everyday life, officials within Santa Fe's Jewish communities say there's no one-size-fits-all approach to dealing with the pandemic on important holidays.
"There won’t be worshippers all around us but they can go on Zoom and I’ll be doing it live," Weber said of his role in the celebration. "As long as they hear it, it will be have a significant spiritual meaning."
Meanwhile, Wendy Henry is looking forward to attending her first live service at Santa Fe Jewish Center-Chabad since COVID-19 enveloped New Mexico in March.
It's been a tough year, she said, with the loss of a loved one and a husband in assisted living whom she cannot visit easily because of the pandemic. Henry said she looks forward to the in-person comfort of a supportive community of friends.
"It's why the Jewish faith and community is so important to me," the owner of a downtown bookstore said Thursday. "It's like my family, my people."
Jewish Center-Chabad plans an indoor-outdoor service that people may attend live, adhering to state health guidelines mandating that indoor attendance can be no more than 40 percent of normal capacity at houses of worship.
"People are yearning to come out to celebrate," Rabbi Berel Levertov of the center said. "They need the connection; they are staying at home and they are not happy about it. We have had services on a limited basis on Saturdays over the past three or four months. As long as we all wear masks and stand six feet apart, we should be pretty safe."
The two approaches to honor the age-old tradition Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sunset Friday and continues through Sunday, may in their own way serve as templates for other faiths later this year. And there may be other methods as well.
"I think the faith communities — whether they are Christian, Jewish, Islam — are going to continue to do this hybrid model even if we start up on-site services," said the Rev. Talitha Arnold of the United Church of Santa Fe. "Because there are going to be a significant number of people who, for whatever reasons, are not going to be comfortable coming to be part any sort of crowd, even if it's a small gathering."
The rabbis say regardless of the consequences, this will be a weekend of prayer, reflection, sweet foods and joy as those of the Jewish faith look back on this year and hope that the year to come — 5781 by the Jewish calendar — will be a happy one.
"It’s a day of reflecting on the wonder of our lives, the fact that we exist at all — that’s what Rosh Hashanah is particularly about," said Amswych. "It is a celebration of the birthday of the world."
Still, he said, there is a Hebrew phrase, pikuach nefesh, that says "we have a duty to preserve life," he said. Hence, everything the temple does this weekend will be from afar.
Even those wishing to take advantage of the temple's offer of gift bags to help members celebrate at home will be protected. They can drive into the temple's parking lot, pop open the trunk of their vehicles and remain inside while a masked temple worker comes outside to put the gift bag in their trunk.
Houses of worship can make it work remotely, Amswych said.
"Obviously, we all miss being together," Amswych said. "I do get that. But Temple Beth Shalom has been reaching out to our members ever since this pandemic started. We have been calling members, having all of our services online, holding all our study sessions online. ... Lots of members say they feel more connected now than ever before because we are reaching them in their homes."
Levertov said because of the pandemic his center is not holding it usual large community Seder meal. The temple also is giving out care packages, including prayer books, to people who want to come by and pick them up.
"For people who do not wish to come to the live community celebration, which is totally understandable, they can still have a personal time of personal prayer and reflection," he said.
Levertov said he has been telling people, "If you are not going out, do not come to synagogue. But if you are going out to the supermarket and other places to interact with people, it may not be a bad idea to go to synagogue."
The point, he said, should be that Rosh Hashanah "reminds us the whole universe came from the creator who oversees our existence and because of that we have a mission and purpose in life. To connect and remember our creator, think about the purpose of life, makes the world better place and reminds us that life is precious."
