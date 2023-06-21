Ethan Stanitzek, 7, of Easley, S.C., plays a guitar Wednesday in the Santa Fe Railyard during Make Music Santa Fe, part of a global event with live, free music celebrating the longest day of the year, the summer solstice.
Elijah Stanitzek, 11, of Easley, S.C., plays drums Wednesday in the Santa Fe Railyard during Make Music Santa Fe, part of a global event with live, free music celebrating the longest day of the year, the summer solstice.
Santa Fe High teacher Brian Smith and his sons, Raymond, left, 8, and Milo, 2, during UNM professor Phil Arnold's harmonica class Wednesday in the Santa Fe Railyard during Make Music Santa Fe, part of a global event with live, free music celebrating the longest day of the year, the summer solstice.
Brian Nelson, with Queen Bee Music Association, teaches a ukulele class Wednesday at the Santa Fe Railyard under the water tower during Make Music Santa Fe, part of a global event with live, free music celebrating the longest day of the year, the summer solstice.
