Being a mother is stressful when times are good.
But during a pandemic, it can seem even more overwhelming.
On a day when motherhood is celebrated, The New Mexican decided to write about three local mothers and how they’re dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.
Brittany Behenna Griffith
Just after uploading a video for preschoolers at Nye Bilingual Early Childhood Center to watch at home, Brittany Behenna Griffith finds her 3-year-old daughter, Clara, playing music on a boombox and attaching ears to Mr. Potato Head.
Balancing 9-month-old Preston on her hip, Behenna Griffith asks Clara to come to the dining room table, where she can watch her own online video from another teacher at the school.
Juggling working from home as a full-time teacher with being a 24/7 parent — without school or day care for her young kids — is Behenna Griffith’s new reality amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. In these strange and overwhelming times, she said, it can feel harder than ever to be a full-time working mom.
“The best way to put it is: Some days it feels like organized chaos, and other days it feels like a train wreck,” she said with a laugh.
The secret is staying positive: “You either laugh or you cry,” she added.
The hardest part of working from home with her kids has been trying to communicate that even though she’s physically with them, she can’t always respond immediately to their wants and needs. Typically after school or day care, when the family is home together, “they’re used to my undivided attention,” she said. Not being able to provide that “makes me feel guilty,” she said.
Fortunately, her husband, Brady Griffith, an employee with the New Mexico Game and Fish Department, has tag-teamed caring for the kids in between tasks for work.
There are silver linings amid the mayhem.
For one, she said, she’s grateful to spend so much time with her family — especially during such a transformative period for Preston.
“Being a full-time working mom, you can miss out on some of those firsts,” she said, noting that while being home, she witnessed Preston learn to sit up, say the words “Mama” and “Dada,” crawl and play peekaboo.
Still, she said, she does worry how difficult the adjustment might be for Preston when he has to go back to day care — in the fall, at the earliest. She also worries what the long-term effects will be on Clara, who is “very social” and already misses her teacher and friends.
“Little ones don’t have a concept of time, so this is never-ending in her mind,” Behenna Griffith said of her daughter, noting every time Clara logs into Zoom for class and sees a photo of the school, “The daily question is, ‘When do I get to go back?’ ”
Behenna Griffith can, of course, relate. Not only does she miss daily contact with colleagues or seeing friends outside of her home, but she misses the kids she works with at school.
“I definitely didn’t get into education thinking I would be teaching online,” she said. “I’m used to hugs and having kids crawl on top of me — I’m missing that. That’s what I love.”
Jana Martinson
When Jana Martinson discovered she was pregnant with twins, she had no idea she’d be giving birth and raising the newborns amid a global pandemic.
She would have never guessed her mother, who lives in Germany, would not be present for the birth because of travel restrictions, or that she’d be one of thousands to be furloughed because of the virus.
Yet, amid the uncertainty and hardship, Martinson says, there is still so much to be grateful for.
“I’ve actually been really enjoying [the impact], because A., there’s little contact ... and also I really enjoy that my husband can be home this time around to help out,” she said, noting her husband, Arthur Martinson, was working full time outside the home following her firstborn Lenox’s birth four years ago. “It definitely has its pros and cons.”
When the virus first made its way to New Mexico, Martinson said, “being pregnant created a lot of anxiety.” She was scared of going to a hospital and worried about her health and the health of her newborns. Learning her mother couldn’t come to the birth because of travel restrictions amplified that stress.
“At first, I just had an emotional breakdown the middle of March. I was super upset that she wouldn’t be able to be there for support,” she said.
But the moment Martinson went into labor to give birth to Arianna and Brianna on April 7 — five weeks earlier than the due date — the worries faded away.
Arthur was able to FaceTime Petra from the hospital and send photos of the twins as soon as they were born.
“She was there digital[ly],” said Martinson, originally from Germany herself. “It’s a strange way to be part of a birth, but it’s amazing we have this option with technology.”
Eventually, she said, her mom “will come visit, whenever that might be. Right now, we’re just waiting to see what is going to happen.”
That’s true of her job as well.
Martinson said she was furloughed a week after giving birth. While she said being out of work was stressful at first, “now I can spend more time with the girls.”
Family members also are providing financial support, and Arthur recently earned unemployment benefits under a recent expansion for self-employed workers.
“We hope to go back to work at some point, but we don’t know when that’s going to be. We hope our son can go back to school, but we don’t know when that’s going to be,” she said, adding the family has also postponed buying a home — a process they had started just before the pandemic hit. “We really just go day by day and just enjoy the moment.
“I think in [these] uncertain times, moms should not stress out,” she added. “My husband always says, ‘The world works the way it’s supposed to.’ There’s a lot of truth to that. … There’s not much we can control, and it’s not worth it to stress over it. I think really things are going to work out in some way or the other.”
Fidelia ‘Ellie’ Manzanares
Outside a window of the Casa Real nursing home Friday afternoon, the Manzanares family comes face to face with their beloved Fidelia “Ellie” Manzanares.
Holding bright pink posters with messages like “We miss you” and “Everyone is healthy,” they sing Latin songs together and hold vintage photos to the glass, asking “Do you remember this?” Her grandson, Maximiño Manzanares Shay, even wears a matching T-shirt he made for her, which reads “Yo te quiero mas,” meaning “I love you more.”
Even with her mouth covered by a face mask, “You can see her smile,” Andie Manzanares said of her 87-year-old mother-in-law, watching Ellie Manzanares’ eyes glitter from just a few feet away, inside the center.
As nursing homes and senior facilities across the state have prohibited in-person visitors to slow the spread of the virus, the Manzanares family — and other loved ones of residents at Casa Real — are making the most of “window visits” this Mother’s Day.
Although they can’t hug Ellie or give her a kiss on the cheek, they can do just about everything else standing on the other side of the glass that separates a central room of the nursing home from the outside world. Here, at 2:30 p.m. every Friday, they call her on speakerphone and look her in the eyes.
“It’s a huge step toward reuniting physically,” said her son, David Manzanares.
“There’s this one tiny window where we can still make her world special,” said Andie Manzanares, who points to Ellie Manzanares’ mask, which moves as she sings along to the music her son and grandson perform for her.
While the family looks forward to the day they can all be together in the same room again — they used to visit multiple times a week — they said they are grateful for the nursing home’s efforts to keep residents safe.
“What they’re doing in there during this pandemic is just amazing — and they’re COVID free,” Andie Manzanares said, noting many senior centers across the country have experienced outbreaks in recent weeks.
Still, “I know from her standpoint it’s difficult not having all that love and affection,” David Manzanares said. “If anything, this COVID makes you realize how important that contact with family is.”
“I can’t wait to give my abuela the biggest hug after all this,” agreed Maximiño.
Until that day comes, however, the family will continue their weekly visits, reciting blessings and folding their hands into heart shapes as they say goodbye.
“Yo te quiero,” Maximiño tells his grandma before leaving the family’s early Mother’s Day visit — I love you.
“Yo te quiero mas,” Ellie Manzanares responds. I love you more.
