Santa Feans eager to celebrate Juneteenth — the nation’s newest national holiday — will have the opportunity to do so this weekend.
A coalition of arts and governmental organizations will host a free Juneteenth celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday on the Plaza. Online registration ahead of the event is encouraged at sfnm.co/061921.
Called the Love & Happiness Get Down, the event will showcase local poets and speakers — including Albuquerque's inaugural poet laureate, Hakim Bellamy — and a program of live music featuring the band Nosotros.
In addition to Saturday’s events, there will be a screening of Akeelah and the Bee at 8 p.m. Friday at Railyard Park.
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill making June 19 a national holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Ronald Reagan was the last president to establish a national holiday when he signed a bill in 1983 creating Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the third Monday of January.
Juneteenth has gained greater awareness during the past year amid the Black Lives Matter movement, “unfortunately probably because of all of the recent trauma for Black folks,” said Raashan Ahmad, an organizer of Saturday's event, who also will be performing Saturday.
The origins of the Juneteenth holiday have their roots in the post-Civil War period when Union troops marched on Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced on June 19, 1865, that slavery had been abolished in the South more than two years earlier under the Emancipation Proclamation, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
The 13th Amendment abolished slavery throughout the United States in December 1865.
Organizers of the Plaza event include AMP Concerts, Falling Colors, the state Office of African American Affairs and Earthseed Black Arts Alliance. They will be accepting donations to benefit Santa Fe Mutual Aid.
Organizers ask attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing at the event.
