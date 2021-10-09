Guillermo Rosette, leader of the Danza Azteca de Anahauc dancers at Taos Pueblo, shares a moment with 7-year-old Dante Ramos as he joins a circle of dancers Saturday during weekend festivities to honor Indigenous Peoples Day on the Plaza.
spotlight
Photo feature
Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day
- Photos by Jim Weber The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- Santa Fe police identify early morning shooting victim, suspect in afternoon attack
- Man arrested in Owl's Liquors shooting facing 10 felony charges
- Suspect in shooting spree near Capital High to remain in custody
- Former Santa Fe resident arrested in prostitution sting
- New Mexico experiences a slew of bank robberies in 2021
- New Mexico health chief: Use of masks, other measures could last years
- Late allegation clouds mayoral forum
- City of Santa Fe fires outspoken union president over alleged timecard fraud
- Market Station at The Railyard is on the market for $17.5 million
- Democratic association issues warning over Ronchetti's use of airwaves
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
- Sheriff: No lapel video from deputy who shot Allsup's worker (54)
- Endorsements are overrated; voters remember the obelisk (51)
- Santa Fe police identify early morning shooting victim, suspect in afternoon attack (50)
- LANL workers sue over vaccine mandate (48)
- Democratic association issues warning over Ronchetti's use of airwaves (47)
- Lujan Grisham juggles energy priorities in oil-dependent New Mexico (42)
- New Mexico leaders, conservationists to pursue ‘actionable ideas’ at climate conference (35)
- City says around 100 Afghan refugees expected to be resettled in Santa Fe (34)
- New Mexico health chief: Use of masks, other measures could last years (33)
- Webber seeks to keep executing vision for Santa Fe (27)
- Hundreds in Santa Fe rally in support of reproductive freedom (27)
- City of Santa Fe fires outspoken union president over alleged timecard fraud (23)
- Late allegation clouds mayoral forum (21)
- Tardy city of Santa Fe audit finds more fiscal issues (20)
- Man arrested in Owl's Liquors shooting facing 10 felony charges (20)
- Politician wears hero's cape; color her outfit as self-promotion (18)
- Vigil Coppler says Santa Fe deserves better mayor (17)
- When New Mexico defeated Texas in 1841, a territory cheered (16)
- Man attacked, robbed at Santa Fe home (16)
- As she challenges Santa Fe mayor, Vigil Coppler gears up for homestretch (15)
- Cow Creek developer may cut 65-unit project nearly in half (14)
- Pickleball courts open in downtown Santa Fe (13)
- Republican race for gov. nomination taking shape in New Mexico (13)
- Santa Fe police Chief Padilla announces plans to retire (13)
- Why Democrats’ climate goals may test their Latino appeal (13)
- Santa Fe mayor debates one rival as another backs out (12)
- Webber campaign mailer with 'New Mexican' logo sparks confusion (12)
- Sad stories persist 54 years after Tierra Amarilla courthouse raid (12)
- Newest Santa Fe school board member vows to be advocate, ‘cheerleader’ (11)
- Former Santa Fe resident arrested in prostitution sting (11)
- Don't let noise engulf discussion on New Mexico social studies standards (11)
- New Mexico experiences a slew of bank robberies in 2021 (10)
- Demise of Santa Fe mural after months of negotiations stirs mixed emotions (10)
- Ship's anchor among possible causes of California oil spill (10)
- Police lieutenant announces run for Santa Fe County sheriff (10)
- Incumbent Signe Lindell has head start, but challengers for Santa Fe District 1 city councilor unfazed (10)
- 'Green Book' died 55 years ago, but its listings live on in New Mexico (9)
- Watch Albuquerque's experiment with free bus rides (9)
- Taos hikers, bikers protest homeowners’ attempt to cut off trail access (9)
- Data on child abuse in question at New Mexico CYFD (8)
- The good old days had their fair share of bad moments (8)
- In a budget crisis, stop talking and get to work (8)
- Buried history coming to light in New Mexico (8)
- Many questions remain on proposed development (8)
- New Mexico among 10 states where CDC is funding gun violence study (7)
- Suspect in Sept. 30 shooting overdosed, is expected to die, relative says (7)
- Longtime shelter director Joe Jordan-Berenis dead at 75 (7)
- Cowboys for Trump founder survives county recall campaign (7)
- A reckoning for the justice system awaits N.M. (6)
- Coach says Demons 'in trouble' after 55-28 thrashing from 6A rival Sandia (6)
- Key information on Santa Fe’s Nov. 2 local election (6)
- Dwindling Alaska salmon leave Yukon River tribes in crisis (6)
- McDonald's aims for greener Happy Meal (6)
- Senate dodges U.S. debt disaster, voting to extend borrowing (6)
- Three deposed from tiny district's school board are running again (6)
- City commission narrowly dismisses ethics complaint against Santa Fe mayor (6)
- Santa Fe mayor candidates trade barbs at Lensic forum (5)
- Mayoral candidates largely cordial at latest forum (5)
- Public Regulation Commission chairman says New Mexico AG not doing job (5)
- GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump (8)
- Biden restores Bears Ears, other monuments cut by Trump (5)
- Alan Webber on the issues (5)
- Santa Fe Planning Commission chairman, running for City Council, defends parking company trucks on private road (5)
- To spread democracy, lead by example (5)
- Santa Fe jury returns guilty verdict in 'catfish' rape case (5)
- Gas prices inch up 3 cents in Santa Fe (5)
- 'Blue' hydrogen is the wrong way forward (5)
- Santa Fe candidates highlight more common themes (5)
- Game and Fish investigate bear death (5)
- Cow Creek development would threaten a way of life (5)
- As COVID-19 cases among inmates increase, county jails face staffing 'crisis' (5)
- Global vaccination efforts necessary to stop variants (5)
- Candidate for New Mexico auditor says he saved Meow Wolf (5)
- Some New Mexico prison employees losing jobs or leaving for refusing vaccine (4)
- Residents deserve to keep their open space (4)
- Western movie ranch owner dies (4)
- Suspect in shooting spree near Capital High to remain in custody (4)
- Nina Otero-Warren, New Mexican suffragist and educator, to appear on U.S. quarter (4)
- Fight at Pojoaque Valley High School leads to suspensions (4)
- Issues, not allegations, expected to dominate 'New Mexican' debate (4)
- University of New Mexico threatens expulsion for unvaccinated students (4)
- US appeals court lets Texas resume ban on most abortions (4)
- Santa Fe Public Schools faces stiffer bond-approval challenge (4)
- Water, obelisk, building codes dominate forum (4)
- The Taliban won't let me work — because I'm a woman (3)
- New Mexicans asked to weigh in on proposed rules for recreational marijuana (3)
- New Mexico Public Regulation Commission says it needs more experts on staff (3)
- Cyclists need to stay on high alert (3)
- New Mexico Restaurant Association starts offering limited benefits (3)
- DA blasts system after suspect in alleged road-rage killing released until trial (48)
- Villa Thérèse Catholic Clinic facility set to open within month (3)
- With police chief retiring, city officials look to future of law enforcement in Santa Fe (3)
- Oil company says pipeline shut down after California leak (3)
- New Mexico lawmakers get update on police reform around nation (3)
- Protect monuments before more damage occurs (3)
- 'The New Mexican' set to move out of Marcy Street building (3)
- Santa Fe mayor's reelection bid sees many out-of-state donors (25)
- Police make 3 arrests in shooting that led to Capital High lockdown (3)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.