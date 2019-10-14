Pueblo dancers T’owa Shadeh and G Precious perform the Bow and Arrow Dance of Ohkay Owingeh on Monday evening during a celebration of Tewa Women United’s 30th anniversary at the governor’s mansion in Santa Fe. Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
Pueblo dance group T’owa Shadeh performs the Bow and Arrow Dance of Ohkay Owingeh during a celebration Monday of Tewa Women United’s 30th anniversary at the Governor’s Mansion in Santa Fe. Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
Dr. Corrine Sanchez, executive director of Tewa Women United, gives a speech Monday evening at a celebration of the organization’s 30th anniversary at the governor’s mansion in Santa Fe. Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
Gloria Steinem, right, a feminist and political activist who co-founded Ms. magazine, watches Tewa Women United executive director Dr. Corrine Sanchez give a speech Monday evening during a celebration of Tewa Women United’s 30th anniversary at the governor’s mansion in Santa Fe. Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
Melanie Pesata of the Jicarilla Apache tribe in Dulce strings beads onto a design during the Indigenous Peoples Day event Monday at the Santa Fe Plaza. Olivia Harlow/The New Mexican
Paloma Rivero, an 8-year-old with the Lightning Boy Hoop Dancers, performs during Indigenous Peoples Day on the Plaza. Olivia Harlow/The New Mexican
