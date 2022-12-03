Alandra Lopez took to the stage at Teatro Paraguas on Friday to put on a flamenco and Mexican folklorico performance to show the world what people with disabilities can do.

“They can do anything if they set their mind to it,” Lopez said in an interview.

She was one of a handful of performers who showed their skills at the first Santa Fe Special Needs Talent Showcase. The event honored the gifts and talents of people with disabilities.

