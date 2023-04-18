After The Center for Contemporary Arts announced its closure earlier this month, the 44-year-old nonprofit arts organization said Tuesday it plans to reopen the center’s cinema after a semi-grassroots pledge campaign raised just short of $200,000. The reopening is tentatively scheduled for May 3 under the direction of renowned film editor and producer Paul Barnes.
Board chairman David Muck said the rush to support the CCA cinema this month — as well as offers from different organizations hoping to partner with CCA and use its gallery space — have made it possible to revive the 44-year-old arts organization.
“Shuttering an organization is extremely difficult; it’s not a pleasant thing to go through at all. But seeing the outpouring from the community … it shows that the community wants a really thriving, independent cinema,” Muck said.
He added the CCA cinema is tentatively set to reopen May 3, with renowned film editor and producer Paul Barnes at the helm as its general manager.
The road to Tuesday’s announcement may have been relatively short, but Muck said plenty of factors played a role in convincing the board a revival was possible. The first was a semi-grassroots pledge campaign started by board member Ellen Premack, which had collected just short of $200,000.
She said the start of the campaign was a spur-of-the-moment idea.
“I was sitting at my desk, and I was on the phone with a friend, and both of us said at the same time, ‘Let’s just send letters to our friends and say, “Here’s what the deal is,” and let’s see if we can rally up some support for pledges,’ ” Premack said.
She added the campaign has included hundreds of emails being sent to friends and potentially interested parties asking for help in reviving the cinema. While their goal initially was $300,000, Muck said the flood of pledges from about 400 donors brought about the possibility of a reopening.
“We felt like, OK, we’re at the point now — we need to begin collecting this money and reopen the cinema,” Muck said.
Another key component to reopening was the promise of Barnes’ involvement. The Emmy-nominated filmmaker, known for his collaborations with renowned documentarian Ken Burns, said he reached out to Muck after the closure and offered to run the facility on a volunteer basis. As a lifelong film lover who found refuge in the CCA’s foreign and independent offerings, Barnes added letting the facility close would have resulted in a giant loss to the cultural life of Santa Fe.
“I think it’s just a really hopeful resurrection. … I’m so happy and so pleased that — especially being able to have the continuity of the cinema to keep going — and not to have to think about ‘Oh my God, I’m going to have to go see EO in L.A. I have to take a trip to New York in order to see Aftersun,’ ” Barnes said, noting small foreign films that drew Academy Award nominations. “I just want to keep those kinds of things coming here and introduce them to [the CCA’s audience] because they are such amazing film lovers.”
Barnes said the CCA cinema’s programming has been “right on the money” when it comes to showing unusual films which may not be shown at cineplexes and it will not change under his stewardship. However, he added he is interested in bringing more special programming to the theater, like his Closer Looks series — which was housed at the CCA and saw audiences discuss thought-provoking films after viewings.
But Barnes said he is not sure what programming will look like for the CCA cinema on May 3 — or whether the tentative date will be ultimately be pushed back.
Muck said the board is still discussing what will happen with the CCA’s gallery space and added a handful of organizations have reached out in hopes of partnering with the nonprofit to use the showing areas.
He declined to name the organizations due to ongoing negotiations but said a decision on a potential partner will be made soon.
While CCA’s closure may have been short-lived, it did not come without lasting impacts.
Muck said the organization is looking to man the cinema, adding some staff members will be returning. However, the remainder of the CCA staff members who were let go are not expected to be brought back.
“We’re really looking at just reopening the cinema. … Doing that sort of model works well for us at this moment,” Muck said.