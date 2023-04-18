CCA jp.JPG

After The Center for Contemporary Arts announced its closure earlier this month, the 44-year-old nonprofit arts organization said Tuesday it plans to reopen the center’s cinema after a semi-grassroots pledge campaign raised just short of $200,000. The reopening is tentatively scheduled for May 3 under the direction of renowned film editor and producer Paul Barnes.

Less than two weeks after the Center for Contemporary Arts announced it was closing its doors, the board of directors announced plans to reopen the nonprofit's beloved cinema.

Board chairman David Muck said the rush to support the CCA cinema this month — as well as offers from different organizations hoping to partner with CCA and use its gallery space — have made it possible to revive the 44-year-old arts organization.

“Shuttering an organization is extremely difficult; it’s not a pleasant thing to go through at all. But seeing the outpouring from the community … it shows that the community wants a really thriving, independent cinema,” Muck said.

