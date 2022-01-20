David Muck has been elected the new board chairman of the Center for Contemporary Arts Santa Fe.
He succeeds Maria Gale in the position and is joined by fellow officers Doris Francis, vice chairwoman; Dyanna Taylor, secretary; and Margo Thoma, treasurer.
“In addition to creative collaborative outreach, we will focus on fundraising and bringing greater financial stability to the organization in a meaningful and long-lasting manner,” Muck said in a news release issued Thursday. “It is this firm fiscal footing that we seek to build which will allow us to ensure that we can nurture and support creativity in its many forms and witness its long-lasting and transformative qualities for the community.”
The Houston-born Muck co-founded Zephyr Development Corp., a terminal emulation software firm, in 1985. He says his love for the arts and a passion for perennial gardening drew him to Santa Fe after the sale of his company in 2012.
He has since volunteered with several nonprofits, often in the area of implementing or improving IT systems and operations. Muck is also a board member of the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival.
Muck will partner with CCA Executive Director Danyelle Means, who came to the organization in 2021 after positions with Santa Fe’s Institute of American Indian Arts and the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian. Since Means’ appointment, CCA has reopened its cinema program and installed two exhibitions, Marietta Patricia Leis: Sense Memories and Santa Fe Modern, both of which run through early spring.
CCA also has collaborative projects with two local organizations in the works. Currents New Media Festival will take place entirely at CCA in June, with the host organization developing co-curated programming in conjunction with it.
In August, CCA will participate in Indigenous Celebration 2022, which is organized around the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts’ Centennial Indian Market by collaborating with the Artists-in-Residence program at the Institute of American Indian Arts.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.