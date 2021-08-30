CCA Cinema is the latest local entity to announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements at its movie theaters.
CCA Cinema will start Friday asking for proof of full vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests within 72 hours of the event or negative rapid COVID-19 tests with six hours of attendance, cinema director Peter Grendle said.
The theater reopened July 23 to limited audiences and Aug. 6 to the general public with masks required unless people are eating or drinking.
“I was seeing a lot of people not feeling totally comfortable,” Grendle said. “If we’re going to be inviting and welcoming, we have to make sure people are as comfortable as possible.”
Locally, the Lensic Performing Arts Center, Izanami restaurant, the Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta, the burning of Zozobra and concerts at Meow Wolf have previously announced their own COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
The Lensic imposed its COVID-19 vaccine policy Aug. 24, but the first event is not until the Sept. 9 Chris Botti concert.
“It will be sold out,” Lensic executive director Joel Aalberts said.
