041422 jw pilgrims2.jpg

Michael Garcia, left, and Jeanette Lucero hike along N.M. 503 in 2022 during the pilgrimage to the Santuario de Chimayó.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

It's Holy Week in New Mexico. For some, that means it's time for a walk dozens of miles long and replete with religious significance.

Thousands of pilgrims are expected to make the trek to the Santuario de Chimayó this week, with the majority walking the more than 20 miles from Santa Fe to the sanctuary on Good Friday. Some will travel from as far away as Albuquerque — a nearly 100-mile walk.

The centuries-old adobe church is said to house sacred soil with miraculous healing powers. Testimonials on the church's website show pilgrims walking in search of a cure for cancer, infertility, crises of faith and other woes, rubbing the holy dirt on their bodies or transporting it back to sick loved ones.