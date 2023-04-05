It's Holy Week in New Mexico. For some, that means it's time for a walk dozens of miles long and replete with religious significance.
Thousands of pilgrims are expected to make the trek to the Santuario de Chimayó this week, with the majority walking the more than 20 miles from Santa Fe to the sanctuary on Good Friday. Some will travel from as far away as Albuquerque — a nearly 100-mile walk.
The centuries-old adobe church is said to house sacred soil with miraculous healing powers. Testimonials on the church's website show pilgrims walking in search of a cure for cancer, infertility, crises of faith and other woes, rubbing the holy dirt on their bodies or transporting it back to sick loved ones.
As pilgrims prepare to visit the shrine this week, state and local officials are working to ensure safe passage for the pilgrims. They have the following advice for worshippers and residents of communities surrounding the holy site:
Pilgrims should plan ahead, exercise caution
A long day — or days — of walking requires some gear and some common-sense safety precautions.
"Growing up in Northern New Mexico, I have made the journey to el Santuario many times. This long-standing tradition is a unique part of New Mexico culture," said Transportation Secretary Ricky Serna in a news release Tuesday. "Now that I’m personally connected with [the Department of Transportation's] commitment to pedestrian safety, I am more aware of the dangers these walkers can face."
New Mexico State Police Lt. Mark Soriano urged pedestrians to stay on the shoulder of the highway and avoid walking on overpasses. Signs will point them to routes around overpasses, he said in an email to TheNew Mexican.
It's a good idea to travel in groups of three or more, added Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Ríos.
Pilgrims should wear comfortable walking shoes and layers of clothing, as well as pack sunglasses and sunscreen, bandages and plenty of water, Marisa Maez, a spokeswoman for the New Mexico Department of Transportation, said in a news release.
Pedestrians traveling during the day or at night should wear bright, reflective clothing and carry a flashlight or glow sticks to ensure they're visible to drivers, Ríos said. Sheriff's deputies will also be handing out glow sticks during the walk.
Portable restrooms, provided by Santa Fe County, will be available along the pilgrims' path, Maez said, but travelers should expect to pack their trash until it can be disposed of properly.
Two medical units and one first aid station will be set up along the route, and law enforcement officers will be present at the site of the Santuario, but walkers in distress should call 911, Ríos said.
"Ultimately, if there is an emergency that a walker is dealing with — and they have a phone or they come across someone who has a phone — always call 911," he said.
Motorists should expect minor delays
Most pilgrims will walk along high-traffic roadways, including U.S. 84/285 and N.M. 503 , Maez said. State Department of Transportation traffic signs will remind drivers to "Watch for walkers. Proceed with caution."
Drivers who must traverse these roads during the pilgrimage — particularly during Thursday night and Friday — should reduce their speed, drive as far from the shoulder as safe and remain alert, Ríos said.
"It's important to slow down and keep your eyes on the road," he said.
And of course, all the usual driving rules apply, Ríos added, including don't drink or text and drive.
Several law enforcement agencies, including New Mexico State Police and deputies from Santa Fe and Rio Arriba counties, will ramp up patrols and assist with traffic control throughout Easter weekend.