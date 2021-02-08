A sale may be pending for the building that once housed St. Francis Cathedral School.
Santa Fe Properties listed the 36,360-square-foot building Aug. 13 for $3.6 million on behalf of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. The status was changed Dec. 2 from active to pending, according to the Santa Fe Properties listing.
“I really can’t speak to that until the sale closes,” listing agent Philip Gudwin said.
A sale is subject to U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval.
St. Francis Cathedral School, located at 275 E. Alameda St., was designed by iconic Santa Fe architect John Gaw Meem. The archdiocese built the structure in 1949 for St. Francis Cathedral School, where it was located until 2006, when it was closed.
New Mexico School for the Arts took residency in 2010 but departed in summer 2019 after renovating the former Sanbusco Market Center near the Railyard as its new campus.
The property has long had an interesting history.
The archdiocese since at least 2003 had contemplated a variety of new uses for the property, including redeveloping 5.5 acres adjoining the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi that includes a surface parking lot and several buildings, including the school structure.
The church initially proposed redeveloping the property with a new parish hall, possibly a parking garage and leasing the school building for restaurants, shops and other retail. In 2004, this evolved into converting the school into housing, shops and office space.
The archdiocese brought in El Paso developer HBC Land in 2006 for a project that was to include a hotel, retail, an underground garage and converting the school building into condos.
The archdiocese entered into a 99-year lease with HBC Land, a company also referred to as Hunt Building Corp., Hunt Land Corp. and Hunt Development. The 99-year lease lasted only a few years as the 2008 economic turmoil unfolded.
Two years later, the New Mexico School for the Arts moved into the school building.
