Rev. Denis Kaggwa Ssenyonjo stands outside of St. Anne Parish last week. Known as "Father Denis" to parishioners, Ssenyonjo was separated from his family in Uganda during a civil war, studying at a Catholic school and later entering the seminary. He now ministers in Santa Fe and Uganda and said donations from the City Different helped him build a school in his home country.
The newly constructed dormitory for St. John Paul II Nursery & Primary School. The facility teaches, houses and feeds 400 students kindergarten through seventh grade year-round. The Rev. Denis Kaggwa Ssenyonjo is raising another $170,000 to fully build out the facility for high school students.
The Rev. Denis Kaggwa Ssenyonjo stands outside of St. Anne Parish last week. “It was divine providence,” Ssenyonjo said of the more than $160,000 raised since April 2022 for his charitable organization, Transforming Destinies in Uganda, to build a school in the country.
The Rev. Denis Kaggwa Ssenyonjo with nursery and primary students at St. John Paul II Nursery & Primary School in Uganda. Ssenyonjo, who built the school and dormitory with funds from his charitable organization, says there are many places in the country where students have no school to attend. “There are so many schools to build,” he said.
As the Rev. Denis Kaggwa Ssenyonjo sees it, Santa Fe played a major role in creating a school dormitory that provides education, food and housing for primary-level students in Uganda.
“It was divine providence,” he said of the quick manner in which more than $160,000 was raised since April 2022, when The New Mexican ran a story on his ministry work in Uganda and his service as a Catholic priest in Santa Fe.
The dormitory went up quickly thereafter, and, in February, limited classrooms for high school students were built nearby. Ssenyonjo’s charitable organization, Transforming Destinies in Uganda, seeks to expand the classrooms into a full school with dorms, administrative offices and a chapel.
Which means his work is not quite done. He’s working on raising another $170,000 to fully build out the facility for high school students.
As it is, about 400 students attend the kindergarten-through-seventh grade Catholic school year-round. English, math, science, social and civic studies, and religion are part of the coursework.
“It means a lot, to have a place to study without interruption,” said the man St. Anne Catholic Church parishioners call “Father Denis.”
Many of the Ugandan students who attend the school live far away in villages that are often beset by natural disasters like flooding, which disrupt their daily lives and ability to study, he said.
He recalled his own schooling in Uganda, where a school served as a social center and sanctuary from a civil war of the 1980s that raged around him. There were no meals at the school, so often he brought one piece of food — a potato from the previous night’s dinner, or a mango — to get through the day.
But at the new St. John Paul II Nursery & Primary School, the students get three meals a day, plus a place to sleep at night.
Ssenyonjo, 49, embraced the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church as a child in Uganda, a landlocked nation in east-central Africa. He said his early years were not easy: His father, an alcoholic, died when he was 6, and a civil war forced the division of a family of 11 children.
There were thousands of homeless and displaced children like him lining up at church doors looking for help during that time, he recalled in a 2022 interview. Ssenyonjo enrolled in a Catholic school and fell in love with its faith and traditions. He later attended Sacred Heart Seminary in Uganda, where he studied to be a priest.
His archbishop in Uganda sent him to Santa Fe in 2008 because of the need for Catholic priests here, and since that time he has gone back and forth between Uganda and Santa Fe to serve people in both communities.
With the help of New Mexico friends, he started the Transforming Destinies in Uganda charitable organization more than a decade ago to help provide food, medicine and a school to educate children.
There is still much to do in Uganda, he said. There are too many places there where children have no school to attend, he said. In other areas, schools that are standing are in “bad shape” and need updating or renovation.
Schools are the pathway to their success, he said, and will give children a chance to make their way through the world as adults.