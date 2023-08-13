081023_GC_FatherDennis_01rgb.jpg

Rev. Denis Kaggwa Ssenyonjo stands outside of St. Anne Parish last week. Known as "Father Denis" to parishioners, Ssenyonjo was separated from his family in Uganda during a civil war, studying at a Catholic school and later entering the seminary. He now ministers in Santa Fe and Uganda and said donations from the City Different helped him build a school in his home country.

As the Rev. Denis Kaggwa Ssenyonjo sees it, Santa Fe played a major role in creating a school dormitory that provides education, food and housing for primary-level students in Uganda.

“It was divine providence,” he said of the quick manner in which more than $160,000 was raised since April 2022, when The New Mexican ran a story on his ministry work in Uganda and his service as a Catholic priest in Santa Fe.

The dormitory went up quickly thereafter, and, in February, limited classrooms for high school students were built nearby. Ssenyonjo’s charitable organization, Transforming Destinies in Uganda, seeks to expand the classrooms into a full school with dorms, administrative offices and a chapel.

The newly constructed dormitory for St. John Paul II Nursery & Primary School. The facility teaches, houses and feeds 400 students kindergarten through seventh grade year-round. The Rev. Denis Kaggwa Ssenyonjo is raising another $170,000 to fully build out the facility for high school students.
The Rev. Denis Kaggwa Ssenyonjo stands outside of St. Anne Parish last week. “It was divine providence,” Ssenyonjo said of the more than $160,000 raised since April 2022 for his charitable organization, Transforming Destinies in Uganda, to build a school in the country. 
The Rev. Denis Kaggwa Ssenyonjo with nursery and primary students at St. John Paul II Nursery & Primary School in Uganda. Ssenyonjo, who built the school and dormitory with funds from his charitable organization, says there are many places in the country where students have no school to attend. “There are so many schools to build,” he said.

