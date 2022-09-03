SANTA ROSA

Two saintly women are stirring trouble, through no fault of their own, in this small Eastern New Mexico town of 3,000 people in Guadalupe County.

One is Santa Rosa, the patroness of the Americas, whom the town is named after. The other is Our Lady of Guadalupe, the county’s namesake.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community