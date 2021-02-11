The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi will resume in-person Mass on Ash Wednesday, church officials announced Thursday.
The announcement came a day after the state loosened COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Fe County, which has seen an improvement in its test positivity rate.
Parishioners have not been permitted to worship inside the downtown cathedral since late last year due to the public health crisis.
Up to 70 parishioners will be allowed to celebrate Mass in the cathedral. Seating will be first come, first served.
Church officials said everyone must wear a mask and respect social-distancing guidelines by sitting in areas designated with blue tape.
On Ash Wednesday, the cathedral will distribute ashes during prayer services at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Mass and distribution of ashes will be held at 12:10 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
