While most public events for the 2020 Fiesta de Santa Fe have been canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the city's long-held tradition continues with Catholic services beginning Friday.
The festivities, commemorating a promise made by Don Diego de Vargas in September 1692 upon his arrival in Santa Fe, start with the Prégon de la Fiesta at 6 a.m. Friday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi.
Mayor Alan Webber will read a proclamation issued Sept. 16, 1712, when the City Council established Fiesta de Santa Fe.
The Mass will be livestreamed on the cathedral's Facebook page. Those who wish to attend in person can reserve a seat at cbsfa.org or by calling 505-982-5619.
A Prayer of Peace by Terry Garcia, sacristana of La Conquistadora, a wooden Marian statue brought to the city by de Vargas, will be livestreamed from 3 to 4 p.m. on Facebook.
The cathedral will livestream the Stations of the Cross from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The final Fiesta events will be held Sunday at the cathedral. From 9 to 10 a.m., Archbishop John C. Wester will celebrate the Eucharist in a Mass of Thanksgiving, and from 6 to 7 p.m., a candlelight vesper service will be held in honor of La Conquistadora.
Both services will be livestreamed on Facebook. To attend in person, register at cbsfa.org or call 505-982-5619.
To learn more about Fiesta de Santa Fe, visit santafefiesta.org.
