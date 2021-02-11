A cat in Los Alamos County has been diagnosed with the plague, the state's first case this year, the New Mexico Department of Health announced Thursday.
The state released little information, other than to say the cat became ill in late January and is recovering after receiving treatment.
Health officials will conduct an investigation to ensure the cat didn't spread the disease to family members or neighbors.
“Even in the midst of a global pandemic, other diseases still occur in New Mexico, and there are steps people can take to keep themselves and their pets safe,” Dr. Tracie Collins, state health secretary-designate, said in a statement.
The plague is often transmitted through flea bites but can also be passed via rodents, wildlife and pets.
In August, a Rio Arriba County man died of the plague, and in July, a Santa Fe County man was diagnosed with the disease. Health officials also detected the plague in a dog and cat last year, both in Santa Fe County.
In 2019, the state had one case of the plague: a 72-year-old Torrance County man.
Symptoms of the plague include fever, chills and headaches. There also can be swelling in the groin, armpit or neck.
To prevent the plague:
- Avoid sick or dead rodents and rabbits as well as their nests and burrows.
- Prevent pets from roaming and hunting.
- Talk to your veterinarian about using an appropriate flea control product.
- Clean up areas near your home where rodents could live, such as woodpiles, brush and abandoned vehicles.
- Have sick pets examined promptly by a veterinarian.
- See your doctor about any unexplained illness involving a sudden and severe fever.
- Move hay, wood and compost piles as far as possible from your home.
- Don't leave your pet's food and water where rodents and wildlife can get to it.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.