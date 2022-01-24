A casting call for some 450 extras in a Universal Pictures movie that is shooting some scenes in Los Alamos will take place Saturday at the Greer Garson Theatre Center at Santa Fe’s midtown campus and Jan. 30 at the Los Alamos High School Auxiliary Gym.
Alessi Hartigan Casting will be looking for New Mexicans 18 or older to portray styles from the 1920s to 1940s. The name or theme of the film was not revealed nor any actors named, other than “some of the biggest names in Hollywood.”
Extras hired at the two open casting calls from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be paid $96 per eight hours, plus overtime as days can run 12 hours, said Kelly Stewart, marketing specialist in the Los Alamos County Economic Development Department and the county's film liaison.
There will be no speaking roles in the March shoot that could last seven days. Cast members must only be available to work two to three full days, Stewart said.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccinations is required.
The casting call will identify men and women to portray Northern New Mexico locals, plus men to portray veterans, military members and scientists.
“We are hearing there are some [Los Alamos National Laboratory] scientists who want to be in the movie,” Stewart said.
Additional extras are needed for teacher and professor types, college students and scholars, drivers, executives and military wives. Costume sizes are 36–44 for men and 0–12 for women.
To take part in the casting call, participants must register in advance at https://ahcbookings.com/nmopencastingcall/
Casting hopefuls must also bring a photo with white background, preferably 3-by-4 inches but not larger than 4-by-6 inches. Bring a pen and wear a mask.
Los Alamos was Hollywood’s sweetheart about a dozen years ago with four major productions dropping into town.
The 2009 movie Brothers with Jake Gyllenhaal, Natalie Portman and Tobey Maguire filmed in Los Alamos, which doubled for Northern California, as well as filming in Glorieta and at Garson Studios in Santa Fe.
The 2010 horror movie Let Me In was set in Los Alamos, and the 2011 Steven Soderbergh film Haywire shot some scenes in Los Alamos and surrounding mountains to double for upstate New York.
The TV series Longmire, which was produced in New Mexico, had a couple episodes shot in Los Alamos, with all of New Mexico doubling for Wyoming.
Past movie productions spent anywhere from $5,000 to $100,000 in Los Alamos. Stewart does not have a sense yet how much this Universal feature film will spend.
“It’s up there in terms of the size of movie it is,” Stewart said of the current shoot. “We are welcoming to the movie community anytime. This is just as exciting as any other time. The [1930s-40s] timeframe makes it all the more special for this community.”
