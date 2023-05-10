Cassutt out after two seasons at Santa Fe Pro Musica Brian Sandford l The New Mexican Brian Sandford Pasatiempo reporter Author email May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Andrea Cassutt, Pro Musica Executive Director, in the courtyard of the New Mexico Museum of Art on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andréa Cassutt is out after two seasons as executive director of Santa Fe Pro Musica.Cassutt confirmed the departure in a Facebook post Tuesday night. Cassutt joined the arts organization in August 2021; she previously was the executive director of the Santa Fe Youth Symphony.This is a developing story and will be updated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian Sandford Pasatiempo reporter Author email Follow Brian Sandford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesBalderas' new counsel at Northern New Mexico College quit AG's Office after arrestHopewell Mann: Neighbors fear being displaced as campus revitalizedFor political incorrectness, look to New MexicoTwo in Las Vegas, N.M., accused of tying up, beating manFormer state employee files third gender pay complaintDrugs, crime everyday concerns for Las Palomas residentsFor the old and new in Hopewell Mann, worries and ironiesNew Mexico State player: 'First it hurts, then it changes you'Don't look for pronouns on my email signatureSanta Fe photographer knew how to jazz it up Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS High Desert Table Green dream: Spring posole Ringside Seat Republicans undercut one of their best and brightest Ringside Seat For political incorrectness, look to New Mexico By The Way Don't look for pronouns on my email signature