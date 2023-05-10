122222-ProMusica02rgb.jpg

Andrea Cassutt, Pro Musica Executive Director, in the courtyard of the New Mexico Museum of Art on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Andréa Cassutt is out after two seasons as executive director of Santa Fe Pro Musica.

Cassutt confirmed the departure in a Facebook post Tuesday night. Cassutt joined the arts organization in August 2021; she previously was the executive director of the Santa Fe Youth Symphony.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

