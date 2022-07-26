While crime remains high in New Mexico, the state's district attorneys have been prosecuting fewer cases in recent years — a trend exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of cases prosecuted by district attorneys in all judicial districts fell from about 59,600 in fiscal year 2017 to around 42,600 in fiscal year 2021, a 29 percent decrease, according to a report by the Legislative Finance Committee.

All but two judicial districts experienced double-digit decreases in the percentage of cases prosecuted, the report states. At 52 percent, the 2nd Judicial District in Bernalillo County saw the highest decrease.

