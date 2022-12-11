After eight years in prison, former Rio Arriba County Sheriff Tommy Rodella is close to freedom.

Rodella, 61, is scheduled to be released April 30, according to federal prison records. He served much of his sentence at a low-security prison and now is under the supervision of a residential reentry field office in San Antonio, Texas.

Rodella’s case remains notable on two levels: He was an abusive cop who was prosecuted to the full extent of the law, and the U.S. government moved against him with uncommon speed.

