Critics of the agency that operates and oversees New Mexico prisons cite its broad use of a provision in the state public records law that calls for exemptions “as otherwise provided by law.”
The Corrections Department routinely states in its denials of public records requests the state’s corrections law gives the secretary discretion to deem some policies confidential. One such policy: use of force by prison guards.
The department refused to hand over its use-of-force policy to the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, which had been investigating use of force against inmates at a Southern New Mexico prison. The policy was confidential, the agency claimed, according to a lawsuit ACLU-NM filed in 2020.
State District Judge Bryan Biedscheid granted a partial summary judgment in favor of the organization, saying in a 2021 ruling the department’s use of the exception was “unlawfully broad.” He ordered the department to produce most of the records it had withheld from the group, including the use-of-force policy.
Biedscheid wrote if the agency creates an exception to the public records law, “it must be clearly shown to be necessary for the administration of the Corrections Act.”
The Corrections Department has appealed his ruling to the state Court of Appeals, arguing the judge “arbitrarily and improperly circumscribed the Secretary’s basic rulemaking authority.”
ACLU-NM is asking the courts to invalidate regulations that “address the delicate matter of the means and methods for the use of force by prison personnel intended to keep the peace in the general prison population in situations involving inmate disturbances — including prison riots,” attorneys wrote in the appeal.
The appeal states the burden should be on the nonprofit to show “the Secretary’s confidentiality rules did not serve a legitimate penological interest or were not necessary for the administration of Corrections.”
Attorney Nicholas Davis, who represents ACLU-NM, says the advocacy group hopes the Court of Appeals will issue a formal ruling providing guidance for the lower courts on when and how the records law’s allowance of exemptions “as otherwise provided by law” can be applied.
The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government has filed an amicus brief urging the court to rule in favor of ACLU-NM.
Attorney Charles Purcell argues the department’s “so-called ‘policy’ ” regarding the use of force has not been published, publicly filed or “subject to the crucible of public comment.”
The brief pointed to words on the cover of the document “declaring that it was ‘not to be placed in inmate libraries or available to the public.’ ”
The court should reject the department’s argument that “the perceived unpredictability of officers disincentivizes inmate violence,” and that releasing the policy would enable inmates to “develop and utilize counter measures” endangering officers and guards, Purcell wrote.
He added: “Penologists employing similar reasoning might well have urged the Founders to redact the Eighth Amendment from the Bill of Rights, so as to keep inmates guessing about whether correctional officers would ever respond to prison unrest by inflicting cruel and unusual punishment.”