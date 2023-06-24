Critics of the agency that operates and oversees New Mexico prisons cite its broad use of a provision in the state public records law that calls for exemptions “as otherwise provided by law.”

The Corrections Department routinely states in its denials of public records requests the state’s corrections law gives the secretary discretion to deem some policies confidential. One such policy: use of force by prison guards.

The department refused to hand over its use-of-force policy to the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, which had been investigating use of force against inmates at a Southern New Mexico prison. The policy was confidential, the agency claimed, according to a lawsuit ACLU-NM filed in 2020.

Recommended for you